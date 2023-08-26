Rams vs. Broncos: How to watch, listen and stream the Week 3 NFL preseason matchup.

After spending most of the week in Denver, the Los Angeles Rams will enter Mile High Stadium Saturday August 26 to take on the Broncos in the final preseason game of 2023. The past week in the Rocky Mountains wasn’t a vacation, L.A. and the Broncs engaged in a pair of mid-week joint practices.

There are some striking similarities between the two teams.

Both are trying to come back from lackluster seasons and are going through the process of rebuilding out of the rubble. Both the Rams and Broncos finished 5-12. L.A. purged many high-priced starters, while Denver’s exorcised their whole coaching staff.

Two veteran quarterbacks will try to rebound after struggling behind injury-riddled offensive lines. In 2023, Russell Wilson had the worst season of his 11-year career and Matthew Stafford missed eight games to injury. Both spent their play time running for their lives behind patchwork blocking. Wilson was sacked 55 times in 15 games, while Stafford was bounced to turf 29 times in nine games.

There were big changes on each team’s coaching staff. The Broncos coughed up a Round 1 draft pick and brought in Sean Payton to turn things around. Sean McVay flirted with leaving L.A., but decided to stay and add new blood with numerous staff changes. Both leaders are respected as offensive guru’s.

Roster depth for each squad is thin. If both teams continue to be bitten by the injury bug, their lineups could go south quickly. Two of the Broncos biggest stars, Tackle Mike McGlinchey and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy have been hobbled in camp. Top running back Javonte Williams is coming off major knee surgery.

According to reports from both team’s beat writers, the Rams had a slight advantage in the joint workouts. Fans should not expect many, if any, starters from either team to play in the game, but can follow those bottom of the roster battles and here’s how:

How to follow the game

Date: Saturday, August 26

Kickoff: 6 p.m. PST

Location: Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Co.

Watch it live: Locally on KABC-7. No national coverage.

Preseason TV:

Live stream: A host of streaming services including LA Rams Mobile App, NFL+, ESPN+, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and You Tube TV

Listen: ESPNLA 710 AM, KWKW 1330 AM, JACK 93.1 FM

ESPNLA’s affiliate radio stations:

En Español: Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM

Tu Liga Radio’s affiliate radio stations:

Current betting odds @ DraftKings Sportsbook

Line: Rams +6 -110 / Broncos -6 -110

Over/under total: 36.5 -110

Money line: Rams +195 / Broncos -238