Random Ramsdom: Aaron Donald’s wife, Erica, has her own Super Bowl ring

I thought this was a cute story and it did somewhat have to do with the Los Angeles Rams. It turns out Aaron Donald’s wife was able to get a Super Bowl ring of her own. Apparently she wanted a way to remember the huge LA win and I would guess she also deserves one! Someone has to watch those kids while AD is off saving the Rams and wrecking opposing teams.

Apparently the jeweler who made the ring would like to see this become a trend, and see more athletes’ significant others get more rings. I am sure jewelers everyone hope that’s a trend! That would be good for their business. Do you think this will become a trend? I would say it depends on the person, the family and of course the cost! Either way congrats to Aaron and Erica and what a way to remember perhaps the biggest win of AD’s career. It was a win for the whole family!

“Aaron Donald’s wife just got her own version of a Super Bowl LVI championship ring ... and the bling commemorating her hubby’s 2022 title is so sweet — TMZ Sports has learned the jeweler is now hoping it starts a new trend among wives and girlfriends of pro athletes. Erica Donald hit up celeb icemaker Moe Diamonds last year with the idea that she should have a piece similar to Aaron’s — after the Rams superstar got his for beating Joe Burrow and the Bengals in February 2022. Moe says he was hoping it’d come out so nice, it’d start a new WAGs fashion statement. And, after he delivered it to her, he seems pretty sure it’ll stick.”

“Here’s what we learned from their two days of practice with the Broncos. 1 Rams clearly won Wednesday’s practice According to reporters in attendance in Denver, the Rams were clearly the better team on Wednesday. They won on both sides of the ball, which is great for Rams fans to hear. The offense moved it against a talented defense, while Los Angeles’ defense didn’t give up much ground against the Broncos’ first-team offense, which is led by Russell Wilson. The Broncos aren’t considered one of the best teams in the league but it’s still encouraging to hear the Rams were the better squad in practice.

It wasn’t terrible for the Broncos in joint practice No. 1 — in other words, not like when SF came in and dominated a 2019 joint session here at Broncos HQ. But the Rams definitely took the day overall — especially ones vs. ones. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 23, 2023

2 LA’s defense was stout vs. Broncos offense According to Broncos reporter Zac Stevens, the Rams defense was particularly good on Thursday. They didn’t allow a single touchdown to the Broncos’ first-team offense, which is quite impressive considering the playmakers Denver has on that side of the ball. There are major concerns about the Rams defense heading into Week 1 but it seems this group more than held its own against the Broncos.

Broncos-Rams joint practice 2 recap:



-Jerry Jeudy left the field on cart after grabbing hamstring



-Defense started strong, then really slowed, allowing multiple TDs



-Essang Bassey had red-zone INT



-First-team offense didn’t score a touchdown



-Albert O had TD w/2s — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 24, 2023

3 Matthew Stafford was sharp on Day 1, less so on Day 2 Stafford was excellent on Wednesday, impressing the Broncos’ beat reporters with his accuracy. It still sounds like he had a good day Thursday, but Denver got to him a bit more on defense. Stafford threw a few interceptions on Day 2, which are nothing to worry about from the Rams’ perspective after the performance he had to begin the two-day session Wednesday.”

Rams WR Cooper Kupp said after today's joint practice with Broncos that 'I feel like am' on track for Week 1 at Seahawks.



How he defined what being ready for Week 1 looks like, and why getting live reps before then was an important step:https://t.co/N9qrifORdK — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 24, 2023

“Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp returned to practice this week after dealing with a hamstring injury and said on Thursday he’s on pace to play Week One against the Seahawks. “Yeah, I feel like I am,” Kupp said in his Thursday press conference. “[G]oing out there Week One would be tough, not having that opportunity to see those [practice] reps, have those reps, and have that kind of stuff in your back pocket of being able to see those patterns. So, I feel good about the path we’re on now.” Kupp has now participated in four consecutive practices, with the Rams working from Monday to Thursday — the last two days with the Broncos in Denver. Kupp said that he was initially feeling like his timing was a little behind earlier in the week, but things got back on track as he took more snaps. While Kupp and Los Angeles’ starters won’t be on the field for Saturday’s preseason finale, Kupp said that if it were Week One, he would play. Head coach Sean McVay said he thought Kupp looked “really good” in Thursday’s practice.”

To no one's surprise, Matthew + @CooperKupp didn't skip a beat when returning to practice. pic.twitter.com/ZWb4gmnbn6 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 24, 2023

“CENTURY CITY, Calif, (KABC) — The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for their final preseason game, but ahead of that the team made time to give back with their annual Kickoff for Charity event. “This event is truly the kickoff to our season,” said Rams COO Kevin Demoff. “It is truly the melding of on field and off the field that makes a special place, hopefully in all of your hearts for the Rams as we get ready for what will be an unbelievable season.” Partners and fans had the unique opportunity to sit alongside current Rams players. There was also an auction for special items including a suite to a home game at SoFi, a road trip on the team charter and Super Bowl LVIII tickets. One lucky 9-year-old bid $11,000 to be among the winners. “I thought it was like the best because I can meet all the players and I can get their autographs and I can hang out with them,” said Teddy Conroy, the 9-year-old who won the road trip auction item.”