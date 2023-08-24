Cooper Kupp says he expects to be ready for Week 1

The Los Angeles Rams have spent most of training camp and the offseason without Cooper Kupp, but the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year says he is on track to start in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks according to team reporter Stu Jackson.

Kupp was hurt early in training camp with a hamstring injury and has not been a 100% participant in scrimmages since then. The Rams are currently in the middle of their week of joint practices with the Denver Broncos and will play their season finale at Mile High Stadium this Saturday.

Rams WR Cooper Kupp said he’s on track to play Week 1 against the Seahawks in Seattle. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 24, 2023

Kupp had “tightrope surgery” following an injury during the 2022 season but was on pace to have very similar numbers to his triple crown season a year earlier. The Rams will be heavily reliant on Kupp to be the focal point of the offense for Matthew Stafford as the way that the roster is currently structured.

The season begins on September 10th.