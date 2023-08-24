Random Ramsdom: What to think of rumors that Rams are interested in Jonathan Taylor

Thanks for checking out todays links! Please keep checking out these articles and of course feel free to comment! I know I do not comment on each one but I see most of them and it makes doing these more fun, I’ve said this before but I think once the season gets going I think we’re going to have a blast.

“Wait. what? Did you not hear the recent NFL news? The Indianapolis Colts have given permission to running back Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade. Well, you should know because we discussed that sudden and surprising turn of events less than 48 hours ago in a recent article.

Colts have given All-Pro RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, per league sources. Other teams now are weighing whether to make an offer to the Colts and what would be fair value. pic.twitter.com/AT7GgJGLAQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2023

Disgruntled veteran NFL player allowed to seek a trade? Yeah, that walks like the Rams modus operandi (M.O.) and quacks like the Rams M.O., so it is probably the Rams M.O., right? Yes, this has all the makings of a Rams trade And just like outside linebacker Dante Fowler Jr or defensive back Jalen Ramsey, a disgruntled NFL star running back will eventually be linked to the L.A. Rams in some form of NFL Rumors or NFL Trade scenario. Well the wait for such a connection between the Rams and the running back is over.”

Unofficial record-keeping here but Quentin Lake 100% leading the Rams in PBUs this last month, whether at safety or dime LB. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 23, 2023

“Yes, the Rams have been one of the league’s worst rushing teams over the last few seasons. And in terms of a talent? Taylor, just 24, is one of the best in the game. But he’s unhappy with his fourth-year salary from his rookie contract, and he’s probably unhappy, too, with a recent controversial quote from Indy owner Jim Irsay may have played a role. “If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one’s gonna miss us,” Irsay said recently, per The Athletic. “The league goes on. We know that. The National Football (League) rolls on. It doesn’t matter who comes and who goes, and it’s a privilege to be a part of it.” Irsay and Taylor met at training camp aboard the Indianapolis owner’s private luxury bus as they attempt to calm the relationship between the two sides. But the player nevertheless sat out camp and even this week, as it was announced he’d be traveling with the Colts to Philadelphia - his hometown area for a preseason Week 3 appearance (on the sideline, surely) - the situation is unsettled.”

“In Week 4, the LA Rams must travel to face the Indianapolis Colts. With the Rams struggles at stopping the run in preseason, facing Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor is never a good thing. But right now, Taylor wants to be traded, and the Indianapolis Colts have consented to allow him the opportunity to seek a trade.

Sources: The #Colts have given star RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, and conversations to find potential landing spots are ongoing. Several GMs and talent evaluators were informed earlier today that Taylor is available. pic.twitter.com/RSrgaszhnj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2023

Will the Colts and running back Jonathan Taylor negotiate a trade on or before October 1, 2023? Perhaps. Perhaps not. But if there are any nibbles whatsoever, the Colts will likely keep Taylor out of games while negotiations take place. Does that guarantee a Rams victory if Taylor does not suit up for the Colts? Of course not. But we made our far-too-soon predictions and predicted a win at Indianapolis, the Rams’ first for 2023. But a Colts team without Jonathan Taylor would be an easier draw for the Rams early in the season. With rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson taking over for the Colts this season, their offense will certainly be quite challenged if Taylor is not suited up and running the football. And that could bode well for a Rams team that will be desperate for early season victories.”

"Repetition is the mother of learning."



Coach McVay following day 1 of joint practices with the Broncos. pic.twitter.com/CqHDnZXqTy — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 23, 2023