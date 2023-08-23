Rams and Broncos joint practices: Day 1 belongs to LA

The first of two joint practices between the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos is complete ahead of their preseason finale on Saturday. It would appear that LA got the better of their AFC counterpart by “winning” the day overall.

We are done with day one of #broncos and #rams joint practice. One small scuffle early, but overall a competitive productive day. Overall opinion, LA won the day. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 23, 2023

The Rams will gladly take a highly productive day against a team that many are expecting to rebound and compete for a playoff spot in Sean Payton’s first year at the helm. LA must have caught Denver on a bad day as they were plagued with sloppy play that couldn’t have pleased Payton.

Sean Payton said the Broncos offense had too many false starts and the offense “tired too quickly” in joint practice against the Rams. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 23, 2023

Have to imagine Sean Payton was pretty disappointed with the Broncos' offense today vs Rams.



Two of his biggest focuses have been conditioning & discipline, specifically on pre-snap penalties



Today, Payton said:



"We had too many false starts. I thought we tired pretty quickly” — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) August 24, 2023

Either way, this should be a huge confidence boost for the Rams heading into Day 2. While the Broncos’ offense struggled to find a rhythm, LA had zero problems finding theirs as Matthew Stafford was sharp for much of the day. Denver simply had no answers for the Rams’ up-tempo practice which Payton believed attributed to his team’s fatigue issues. Stafford even had a touchdown pass the final two minutes to end practice on a high note.

A few notes on #broncos and #rams joint practice:

- Stafford was locked in from start to finish. Including a fade to the corner for a TD in 2-min to end practice.

- Cooper Kupp vs Patrick Surtain was fun to watch. Kupp had a great day overall. Still one of the very best in the… — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 23, 2023

The Rams also received a major boost with Cooper Kupp returning to practice for the first time since injuring his hamstring on August 1st. Kupp had a tough assignment from the jump by going up against All-Pro Patrick Surtain. According to attendees, any worries about Kupp’s health can be put to rest for the time being as he performed well against one of the best corners in the league.

“I saw him [Cooper Kupp] go up against Pat Surtain today and win more than once. He looked excellent.” https://t.co/UEq4eNk1OZ — Ben Cummins (@BenCumminsFF) August 23, 2023

I doubt the Broncos and Payton will put up with any offensive ineptitude for too long as they expect to rebound in Day 2 against LA. No matter what happens, the Rams appear ready for the challenge.