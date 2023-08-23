Random Ramsdom: Rams start joint practices with Broncos on Wednesday

The Denver Broncos host the Los Angeles Rams for a preseason finale and two joint practices, the first happening on Wednesday. Will the Rams avoid fights this time?

Well, Aaron Donald didn’t travel with the team. His wife had a baby on Tuesday.

Congrats to @Rams DT @AaronDonald97 and with Erica on the birth of their son today. Team COO Kevin Demoff announced the news at a charity luncheon today. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) August 22, 2023

That leaves the skirmishes up to Donald’s teammates, if they choose to have any.

What Sean McVay really needs out of this work against Denver this week though is more information about his Rams football team. L.A. doesn’t seem to know who is starting at a number of key positions and this week will be the last test against competition to find out who could be best suited for the offensive line, linebacker, defensive line, cornerback, safety, and the rotations at receiver and running back.

That’s all.

The Denver Broncos are set to host the Los Angeles Rams for a pair of joint practices this week, beginning with Wednesday morning’s session. The Broncos and Rams will practice behind closed doors from 10 a.m. to noon at the Centura Health Training Center in Englewood. Denver and L.A. will then face off again in practice on Thursday. After practicing together on Wednesday and Thursday, the Broncos and Rams will likely have light walkthroughs on Friday (separately) ahead of their preseason showdown on Saturday at Empower Field at Mile High. With his wife expecting a baby any day, L.A.’s star defensive lineman, Aaron Donald, did not make the trip to Denver this week. So Donald won’t face the Broncos in practice or in Saturday’s game. (That might be a good thing after Donald swung helmets at opponents during joint practices with the Cincinnati Bengals last summer.) Saturday’s game will be nationally televised on NFL Network.

What would you like to see come out of this week’s practices against the Broncos, if not a fight?