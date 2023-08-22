Seahawks first round pick in danger of missing season opener with injury

The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks are nearing their Week 1 showdown on September 10th, but Seattle’s second of two first round picks appears in jeopardy of missing the season opening battle.

Pete Carroll addressed the media following the Seahawks’ Tuesday practice and indicated that WR Jaxon Smith Njigba suffered a fractured wrist and the team expects the rookie to miss the next 3-4 weeks, per Curtis Crabtree of FOX 13 Seattle:

Pete Carroll said JSN had a slight fracture and they want to make sure to do things right. 3-4 week issue and they’re staying optimistic about his timetable. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) August 22, 2023

NFL teams will play their final preseason games this weekend—that’s one week of Smith-Njigba’s recovery. The next week is an off-week for players as front offices set their final rosters ahead of the regular season. The third week would represent the season opener, which is the early portion of the timetable given by Carroll.

In other words, Smith-Njigba’s status for the Week 1 is up in the air in a best case scenario. If his recovery ends up being towards the longer and more unfortunate end of the spectrum, the rookie likely to miss the first game.

Smith-Njigba, selected 20th overall this past spring, has impressed so far in the preseason and just caught a long pass this weekend in an exhibition game against the Dallas Cowboys. The former Ohio State Buckeye projects as a day one starting slot receiver next to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in Seattle and figured to be an important weapon for an offense lead by resurgent QB Geno Smith.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is going to be a problem in the NFL.



Seattle has reloaded with more young talent after earning a surprise playoff berth a year ago. The Seahawks also selected CB Devon Witherspoon with the earlier of their two first round picks using the selection acquired as part of the Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos. Witherspoon joins last year’s standout corner Tariq Woolen, who now enters his second season.

If the Rams are going to be this year’s surprise team in the NFC West, a win in Seattle Week 1 would go a long way in showing they are back and ready to contend. LA’s young defense will be tested in the season opener, though they may have one less dynamic receiving option to worry about if Smith-Njgiba ends up missing the game.