Random Ramsdom: Should LA grab this recently cut Vikings player?

I am probably going to say this again next week, but we are so close to the regular season! I figured now would be as a good time to ask as any, are there any targets on the waiver wires that the Los Angeles Rams should be trying to add before the season starts? There are no wrong answers!

The article below names Curtis Weaver as a player the Rams may want to consider and interestingly enough the article says that LA may have showed interest in the player before, but another team beat the Rams to the claim. Les Snead and Co. may now have another chance to add this player.

I have been staying in good spirits but the NFL news business is going to be booming very soon. That should be a lot of fun for fans of football and for our readers (even if LA has another disappointing season)! We are just about at the final stretch (if not already). Are you ready for some football?

I couldn’t help myself but ask that, and I will try to ask it whenever I can. Have a great day and please comments on anything you’d like!

“There are growing concerns over the LA Rams lack of pass rush in preseason games. With the exception of outside linebacker Keir Thomas, the Rams pursuit of opposing quarterbacks has been relatively docile. In fact, if not for the impressive play of second-year outside linebacker Keir Thomas, the LA Rams pass rush would be incredibly ineffective through two preseason games so far. While it’s still only preseason, and a slow start should be expected, the Rams are not going to have much success early in the season if this trend does not improve quickly.

The #Rams only generated 7 pressures per PFF and Keir Thomas alone had 3 of them. Nick Hampton, Kobie Turner, Desjuan Johnson and Jonah Williams had the other 4. Thomas also recorded the only sack of the game for LA pic.twitter.com/xKaHpq4gPo — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) August 20, 2023

The question then becomes, can the Rams afford to wait for the young players to grow into their roles? Or should the Rams sprinkle a bit of veteran experience into the mix, as the team had done with the secondary, running backs, and receivers? Is a Rams free agency signing a viable option now? If you are in favor of the Rams adding a new face to the mix, you are in luck. It appears as though the Minnesota VIkings are waiving young outside linebacker Curtis Weave to make room on their roster. And to add even more intrigue, the LA Rams lost a claim for the young pass rusher in 2020 when both the Rams and the Browns attempted to claim him off the Dolphins’ waiver wire.”

LIVE: #RamsHouse Press Conferences with DC Raheem Morris + OC Mike LaFleur. https://t.co/gZpcoLctub — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 21, 2023

“Rams offensive lineman Logan Bruss left Saturday’s preseason contest against the Las Vegas Raiders with an ankle injury. Head coach Sean McVay informed reporters on Sunday that Bruss is considered day-to-day. “Just got a lateral ankle sprain,” he said. “And we’ll take it a day at a time with him.” The injury comes just days after Bruss briefly left practice to tend to some crooked fingers, slowing his transition to offensive tackle. The second-year lineman has been competing for the backup right tackle spot behind veteran Rob Havenstein, who is struggling with health issues, too. Havenstein suffered a neck stinger at practice on Thursday but is expected to be ready for Week 1. Fellow lineman Joe Noteboom has also been held out of practice as he works his way back from an Achilles injury.”

Preseason road trip loading… pic.twitter.com/FhrtArTqIW — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 21, 2023

“There’s just over a week left until the Los Angeles Rams have to trim their roster down to only 53 players. They still have another preseason game to play against the Broncos on Saturday before cuts next Tuesday, but the coaching staff and front office have to be thinking about which players will be kept and which ones will miss the cut. After wrapping up Week 2 of the preseason on Saturday with a loss to the Raiders, here’s our latest roster projection for Los Angeles. Not much has changed from the last projection but the depth chart becomes clearer by the week. Quarterback (2) Matthew Stafford Stetson Bennett* Bennett didn’t play particularly well against the Raiders on Saturday night but that shouldn’t change the fact that the Rams are likely to keep just two quarterbacks. They should be able to sneak Brett Rypien onto the practice squad as the third quarterback, which will allow them to keep an extra player at another position. While Bennett clearly has work to do, keeping Rypien on the 53-man roster shouldn’t be necessary.”

“Los Angeles Rams star receiver Cooper Kupp will return to practice this week, coach Sean McVay told reporters Sunday. Kupp, 30, has been sidelined since leaving an Aug. 1 practice with a hamstring injury. McVay also said defensive back Derion Kendrick, who also has been sidelined much of camp because of a hamstring injury, will return to practice this week. The Rams are set to visit the Broncos for a pair of joint practices Wednesday and Thursday before the teams conclude their preseason slate with a game Saturday in Denver. Kupp, the MVP of Super Bowl LVI, missed the final eight games of 2022 with a high ankle sprain, finishing with 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns. A year earlier, he won the NFL’s triple crown of receiving, leading the league in catches (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdowns (16). He starred during the Rams’ playoff run, culminating in two touchdown catches in the Super Bowl, including the winner with 1:25 to play.”