Random Ramsdom: See a few players that stood out to Sean McVay during Raiders game

A couple players seemed to have stood out to Sean McVay when the Los Angeles Rams took on the Las Vegas Raiders this past Saturday night. Did any players stand out to you? Are there any players you hope get more of a look in the third preseason game?

.@lilronnie_20 casually carrying six grown men on his back for the extra yards. pic.twitter.com/orsu0UT4Am — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 20, 2023

“Former Clemson tight end Davis Allen got the first NFL action of his career in the Los Angeles Rams preseason matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, performing at a high level as one of the top performers in the game. Selected with the No.175 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Allen looks like a steal following this performance. Leading the Rams in receiving, Allen caught all eight targets for 53 yards. If you want to make an impression as a tight end on an NFL roster, that’s a great way to start. The performance was more than just impressive from a receiving standpoint, as Allen blocked well and did everything he needed to without the ball in his hands, showing that he is the full package. Rams head coach Sean McVay was impressed with how well Allen did across the board.”

“Targeted eight times, makes eight catches… but I thought he competed well without the ball also. It was an awesome debut for him.”



️Coach McVay on Davis Allen’s performance pic.twitter.com/Q78IexLQSF — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 20, 2023

“Bennett started the game for the Los Angles Rams on Saturday night at SoFi Stadium and was 15-of-24 passing for 142 yards with a 4-yard TD run and an interception returned 50 yards for a touchdown in a 34-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Stetson Bennett has entered the chat pic.twitter.com/Q1tKoT4nvD — Daniel Bejarano (@Chefdannyb28) August 20, 2023

Bennett had a chance to see former Georgia national championship teammate Zamir White before the game as well as during the action.”

“That mission is to earn a role on the Rams’ defense for the 2023 NFL season. So far, on my scorecard, that is exactly what he is doing. Not just doing, but blowing away the competition. With a preseason with a lack of resolve, Jake Hummel has been a dependable playmaker for the LA Rams’ defense. And you can bet that the Rams coaching staff notices. Well, LA Rams head coach Sean McVay certainly did, as he was conversing with Los Angeles ABC 7 as Hummel picked off a Las Vegas quarterback Brian Hoyer pass on second down and nine yards to go at the Las Vegas Raiders 11-yard line for a quick interception and touchdown:

Coach McVay on Coach Cam for Jake Hummel's pick-6.



@ABC7 + the Rams app pic.twitter.com/dL5nXbmlxs — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 20, 2023

That’s quite a reaction from the Coach McVay, wasn’t it?”

“He’s doing a great job,” McVay started. “I think he’s got the ability to play safety. He’s done a nice job being able to play in our dime package and his versatility, his football instincts and intelligence shows up.” Now entrenched in a position battle, Lake’s fans are calling for him to start. That may be too rich, at least for now. McVay’s comments on the package Lake looked best in may be revelatory of his role. Learning on the fly, Lake may be the Rams’ sixth defensive back for their dime looks. He will be placed in positions to succeed, and obvious passing situations help discard certain responsibilities. Los Angeles is young, unproven, and, most importantly, undecided on several aspects of the depth chart. The Rams’ shaky secondary could afford Lake a chance to start, even out of bare necessity. His versatility and intelligence may give him the edge over a struggling defensive back. “I think he’s shown great toughness in some of those covers,” McVay said. “He’s been really productive as a safety, and I think he’s really just getting comfortable … [He’s] always been instinctual, incredibly smart, comes from a great football pedigree.”