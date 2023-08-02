Random Ramsdom: Cooper Kupp injury scare dominates Rams news on Wednesday

It is not hard to argue that Cooper Kupp could be the most important player to the Los Angeles Rams. How the Rams would even begin to adjust their plans without him is a thought that couldn’t be solved without a lot of serious contemplation.

But it wouldn’t be nearly the same as the team is with Cooper Kupp.

Kupp left practice on Tuesday with an injury that was later revealed to be a hamstring issue and as of Wednesday morning, the team was not ready to announce the severity of it or recovery timeline. Until the Rams do that, fans will be on edge and at unease about the 2021 Offensive Player of the Year.

The All-Pro wide receiver has terrific chemistry with quarterback Matthew Stafford and is an invaluable piece to the Rams’ chances of returning to a championship level after L.A. limped to a 5-12 record during its 2022 Super Bowl defense. Kupp was one of many high-profile Rams players to fall prey to injury last year. He suffered a high ankle sprain during a Week 9 contest, underwent surgery and did not suit up again. Despite missing the final eight games, Kupp led the team across the board with 75 catches, 812 yards and six receiving touchdowns.

Your 2022 record: 5-12. This was the worst offense in football a year ago. Not the Falcons, not the Texans, not even the Broncos. This one. The Rams didn’t have a 1,000-yard rusher. They didn’t have a 1,000-yard receiver. Their second leading wideout was the immortal Ben Skowronek, who had 376 yards. They BARELY had a 2,000-yard passer. None of their three most important players were able to finish the season. These were the worst defending Super Bowl champions in history. I’ve had landlords deliver a bill later than this. The particulars: LA started the season 3-3 and then proceeded to drop six straight. They let Christian McCaffrey hit for the cycle (ran, threw, and caught a touchdown) in their eighth straight regular-season loss to San Francisco. Tom Brady beat them with a 60-yard touchdown drive when he had only 44 seconds left and no timeouts to work with. They lost a game to Dallas in which rhinestone Ken doll Cooper Rush threw for 102 yards. They lost to Colt McCoy. They lost to the Seahawks when Geno Smith hit a touchdown pass in double coverage to D.K. Metcalf in the final minute.

Watch as Los Angeles Rams defensive backs/pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant brings the energy while Mic’d Up at 2023 Training Camp.

While Freeman may not wow Rams fans, this signing is both smart and value-added. The pads are about to go on in training camp, and the LA Rams suddenly have a bruising running back. That will not only change the offense but will add far more realism to the Rams defensive training regimen as well. And per DraftSharks.com, Royce Freeman is among the most durable category of NFL running backs.

“Sean (McVay) gave me a lot of double and triple-teams,” Donald said. “It’s realistic right now so me just trying to find ways to defeat that and obviously working with other guys with different games and things like that to trying to play off it. So right now, it is about two, three guys on me, so it’s what I expect on the season so I’m getting it now.” At first, the Rams’ new strategy frustrated Donald, as it is not something your typical star player sees on a day-to-day basis.

