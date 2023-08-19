Rams-Raiders final score: LA shows flashes but not enough consistency to earn a W

The Los Angeles Rams lost to the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 34-17. It was LA’s second preseason game and they will have one more before they prepare to face the Seattle Seahawks in Week One of the regular season. Let’s discuss the outcome of this game and I’ll try to a note a few highlights from the second Rams loss of the year.

Jimmy Garoppolo started for the Raiders and led their first touchdown drive of the night.

Jimmy G's first drive with the #Raiders



4-for-4 for 49 yards



9-play 68 yard TD drive pic.twitter.com/EsLjbEC01F — Jesse Merrick (@JesseNews3LV) August 20, 2023

The Raiders looked like the better team during the first series of the game (and throughout the contest). Jimmy G exited the game after that first Las Vegas score. Brian Hoyer would then take over at QB for the Raiders and he did lead some scoring drives, but this happened too:

Coach McVay on Coach Cam for Jake Hummel's pick-6.



@ABC7 + the Rams app pic.twitter.com/dL5nXbmlxs — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 20, 2023

The game was tied then tied up and LA’s defense actually made some more stops. Stetson Bennett, who played the majority of the game for LA, had a chance to take the lead with a two minute drill situation before halftime. Unfortunately for Bennett and the Rams, this would happen:

I am not sure what happened on that play. Maybe someone ran the wrong route, maybe there was a miscommunication, either way it’s a bad interception. These things happen and it’s the preseason. Make the mistakes now, learn from them and move on.

Raiders rookie quarterback, Aiden O’Connell took over in the second half and he was able to carve up the Rams defense too.

Aidan O’Connell find Cam Sims for a TD. Ruled out but Josh McDaniels challenged it and it’s a Raiders TD pic.twitter.com/W4XXqcxR6B — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) August 20, 2023

Bennett would come out to start the third quarter ne he did make some nice throws and helped lead the Rams into the Vegas’s redzone. LA also was able to lean on its rushing attack Ronnie Rivers and the rookie Zach Evans, but it was Bennett who would cap off this drive with a rushing score.

1️⃣3️⃣ zoomin' in for 6️⃣!



@ABC7 + the Rams app pic.twitter.com/ALqfv4h2kl — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 20, 2023

The Raiders would respond and would end up taking a 34-17 lead, Brett Rypien would come in for LA in the fourth quarter, but LA continued to get out played by Vegas.

It’s only the preseason. So far the Rams have looked like a team that can show flashes but they have not shown that they can play consistent complementary football,