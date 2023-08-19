Rams-Raiders preseason Week 2: Game thread!

The Los Angeles Rams look to show some rhythm and offensive efficiency on Saturday night against the Las Vegas Raiders, a week after losing to the L.A. Chargers in the preseason opener. The game should feature more of rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett, who experienced both the highs and the lows in his preseason debut against the Chargers. Can Bennett, who won two national championships at Georgia, eliminate enough of the lows to challenge veteran Brett Rypien for the backup job to Matthew Stafford?

On the Raiders side of offense, rookie quarterback Aidan O’Connell was praised as one of the most impressive players in the first week of the preseason. Can the Rams defense put a stop to that and Las Vegas’s offense on Saturday night?

