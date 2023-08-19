Random Ramsdom: Will Aaron Donald continue to anchor LA’s defense?

Happy Saturday! Thanks for checking out today’s links!

We’ll keep it short today. Do you think Aaron Donald can continue to anchor the Los Angeles Rams defense? He’s done it for years, but he is getting older, this may be the least amount of talent he’s had around him, so I do wonder what his year will look like. AD is incredible but all things come to end and I wonder when his time in the NFL will be up. Hopefully not anytime soon.

“Football is football — you’re going to have them days when it’s a little chippy,” Donald said. “But it comes with it. But it was a good day’s work.” Apparently not good enough for Donald, a three-time NFL defensive player of the year. “I feel like I ain’t where I want to be, but I feel like I’m getting better,” he said. “I did some good things and I did some things I didn’t like. “Me, personally, I didn’t think I had the type of practice I wanted. ... I’m always my worst critic. So just got to continue to study, continue to find ways to be better.” Despite his evaluation, Donald, 32, appears fully recovered from ankle surgery and in top shape as he prepares for his 10th season.”

Gameday at the #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/qgEp0XVIgp — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 18, 2023

AUG 18 ROBERT QUINN ARRESTED Former Los Angeles Rams defensive end Robert Quinn was arrested in South Carolina on Friday morning and was booked in Dorchester County jail on assault and hit and run charges, per TMZ Sports. Per the report, Quinn has been accused of “crashing into four cars, a light post and a gate” before fleeing from the scene. Quinn, 33, was originally drafted No. 14 overall by the then-St. Louis Rams in the 2011 draft. He played with the team until 2017 after the Rams had made the move to Los Angeles. In 169 career games, he’s posted 102 sacks.

“The LA Rams defensive line may be young and a bit inexperienced, but this is a group that is clearly missing their emotional and veteran leader, Aaron Donald. Now, it may not seem obvious to many, but Donald has been the backbone of the Rams defensive line of scrimmage for many years. The LA Rams defense had to perform without Donald for eight games in 2022. While the team struggled to find success last season, the absence of Aaron Donald forced the team to find new and innovative ways to get pressure on the opposing quarterback, and to stuff the run. Young players like DL Larrell Murchison and OLB Michael Hoecht were surprisingly effective for the LA Rams last season. While they will be challenged to replicate that success this season, they will have the benefit of lining up to All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald. And Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is out to remind everyone in the NFL just how good he is. Don’t forget to have fun But more than a stoic teammate, Donald is in a unique position to illustrate to his younger teammates that football can be fun too. As offensive linemen double him up, Aaron Donald sets the tone for his teammates. If he is not laughing, nobody is laughing. But if he is busting up, then the entire DL group can smile and chortle too.”

Aaron Donald at practice (and making DL coach Eric Henderson laugh so hard as he’s trying to stretch that he fell backwards ) pic.twitter.com/vOLOTZQTbL — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 17, 2023

“Outside looking in, the LA Rams come from a previous season of struggle as they continue to pick up the pieces from their Super Bowl win in 2022 over the Cincinnati Bengals. Gottlieb asked Rams General Manager Les Snead what it feels like to go from a season of valuing talent over draft picks to now needing to develop and rely on young players. Gottlieb also got a chance to speak with Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson who enters a season where he has to learn to gel with so many new faces.

Les Snead: “You could see in OTA’s, wow, that’s why Matthew Stafford probably was a 5 star...why he was a (number) one overall pick...but the health is the number one (thing).” Los Angeles Rams GM Les Snead sets the expectations for Matthew Stafford coming off of his injury-plagued 2022 season. Snead provides an update for Cooper Kupp and gives insight on Sean McVay’s decision to continue his tenure in Los Angeles. Snead breaks down how the team’s mindset has shifted from dealing draft picks to hoarding draft picks. Plus, Snead explains why Baker Mayfield’s short stay with the Rams will be discussed for years to come!”