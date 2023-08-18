Rams fans: If you could add an All-Pro at either LT or EDGE, which would you choose?

Have you ever played “Would you rather?” with a friend and given the typical either-or question—example: Would you rather fight one ram-sized duck or 10 duck-sized rams?—and then the answer they give you is, “Uhh, why can’t I choose some other option that you didn’t give me at all?!?!”

That’s what it feels like whenever you try and figure out an answer to one specific question and then someone replies, “Wow, this question is biased, why didn’t you give me some other option therefore making it an entirely different question?”

A Twitter poll was posted this week asking whether Rams fans would rather have the team add an All-Pro at one of four different positions—I chose left tackle, edge, corner, and wide receiver—and the two most popular options by far were left tackle and edge.

Of course, there had to be that one guy who says, “What? Why isn’t QB an option? This is unfair!”

Ummm, because that would be an entirely different poll question?

“Which ice cream flavor do you like more: Chocolate or vanilla?”

“Wow, I can’t choose strawberry? Biased.”

Nope, that’s a different question.

This isn’t about finding out which position would be the best to have an All-Pro at, this is about posing a question to Rams fans about which of these particular positions would be the best to help the Rams right now. After all, the 2024 draft is around the corner, the Rams still own their first round pick, and they might not draft a quarterback. They might instead pick a left tackle or edge. Which would you prefer?

Given all of L.A.’s needs on the roster, clearly Rams fans could go with just about anything to help the team move in a positive direction in the future, but I’m just curious about TWO positions today:

If you could either add an All-Pro type of player at left tackle or edge rusher to the current Rams, which would you choose?

Let us know in the comments, answer the poll below, and if you want to talk about ice cream, duck-sized rams, and quarterbacks, that’s fine too.