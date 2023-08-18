 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Join fellow U.S. Women’s Soccer fans for a World Cup celebration event in DTLA!

Join us at The Skylight ROW DTLA for an afternoon of women’s soccer and delicious cocktails.

By Kenneth Arthur
Women’s World Cup 2023 Sweden v United States Watch Party Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images for USSF

SB Nation is teaming up with Johnnie Walker to host a Women’s World Cup event on Saturday in Downtown LA, so if you’re in the area, come join likeminded soccer fans in Los Angeles!

This is not a viewing party — the World Cup final between England and Sweden airs live from Sydney, Australia, at 3 a.m. on the West coast — but a CELEBRATION of the Women’s Soccer team at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19 at The Skylight ROW DTLA.

Celebrate women’s soccer and sip on hand-crafted Johnnie Walker cocktails with us at The Skylight ROW DTLA! Join in for an exciting afternoon, featuring the much-anticipated final match, fun photo moments, and can’t-miss giveaways. RSVP now to be part of the fun!

Sign up here!

Event Details:

Saturday, August 19

2:00 p.m.

Skylight ROW DTLA

777 S Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA

