Random Ramsdom: Is this franchise trying to build a contender through homegrown talent?

Thanks for checking out today’s links! You can still weigh in on our Joey Bosa discussion from yesterday. We have a piece on some events from the Rams and Las Vergas Raiders joint practices. Can only hope LA is getting good work.

For today’s question, what are your thoughts on the Rams current team building strategy? I am not going so far as to say the Los Angeles Rams are building wholeheartedly through the draft. LA still has Matthew Stafford, who they traded for, on the roster. However is this team going to be more focused on home grown talent then the team that won the last Super Bowl? I don’t know about that either.

I think the Rams will be opportunistic, if they can find players they want with their picks then they will, if they can trade down because they see value then they will, if the team can trade for super star athlete, they will. So on and so forth.

I am excited to see this team this year. The Rams under Sean McVay are in a different place coming off a losing season and I am just really excited to see this if this team can rally and overcome.

The rook makin' a play against the vet. pic.twitter.com/BARZFkr8ck — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 16, 2023

“Reset your expectations for Rams preseason Rather that look for accomplished and polished performances early, the LA Rams are seeking solid improvement and development. That is what the preseason games are all about after all. The LA Rams will cycle through the least experienced and accomplished players in preseason games, hoping to improve their performance and ranking on the Rams depth chart. Making mistakes now, in preseason games, are not nearly as fatal as mistakes during the regular season. Now, the entire team can take a step back and learn from those mental errors. Will the LA Rams win any preseason games? What does it matter? The season consists of 17 games, and we have already witnessed the fact that the Rams will not play a significant number of starters in preseason competition. You can let the Rams’ preseason performance make you toss and turn at night, or you can realize that it’s not a single data point, but a positive trend, that is how to best judge the Rams preseason. This is a young, inexperienced, and inexpensive Rams roster this season.”

“They traded Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey and re-signed offensive lineman Coleman Shelton and defensive lineman Marquise Copeland during the 2023 offseason. They brought in a few key rookies through the 2023 NFL Draft, including edge rusher Byron Young, offensive lineman Steve Avila and defensive lineman Kobie Turner. A 34-17 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Chargers allowed a few other players to shine before the 2023 NFL season. Rams quarterback Stetson Bennett finished the outing with 191 passing yards and one passing touchdown. Receiver Tyler Johnson led the Rams with 70 receiving yards on five receptions. He highlighted his night with a 34-yard reception as Bennett completed a short pass to the fourth-year receiver in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Keir Thomas, who signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2022, ended the matchup at SoFi Stadium with five tackles, 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss. Who are some first-string players for the Rams who could lose their starting jobs before the start of the 2023 NFL Season? Christian Rozeboom Rozeboom, a former undrafted free agent from South Dakota State, has played in 26 games for the Rams over his two-year NFL career. The former Super Bowl Champion played in 17 games for LA last season, earning eight combined tackles. He finished the Rams’ first preseason game against the Chargers with four tackles, two solo.”

“According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, Crosby ran after Akers and attempted to punch the ball and force a fumble after “the play was basically dead.” Akers was not pleased, punches were thrown and others became involved:

Maxx Crosby and Cam Akers got into a swinging match and started a camp brawl. pic.twitter.com/NDQydIJ6J6 — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) August 16, 2023