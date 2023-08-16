Cam Akers responds to Maxx Crosby after practice brawl

The fight between Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end, Maxx Crosby didn’t stop on the football field. Akers went to Twitter, responding to a quote from Crosby after practice. Following the joint-practice, Crosby was quoted saying, “S—t, I was just doing what I do. He didn’t like that. So he got what he got.”

Akers didn’t take too kindly to what Crosby said and responded on Twitter. The Rams running back tweeted, “Somebody ask him what it was I got? Anybody with eyes saw what happened.”

During Wednesday’s practice with the Raiders, Akers and Crosby got into it a little bit which led to Akers being kicked out of practice by head coach Sean McVay and Crosby sitting out the remainder of the scrimmage.

According to reports, Crosby was chasing running back Cam Akers and attempted to punch the ball loose. Akers took offense and “punches were thrown”. Later on Akers “lowered his head” into Crosby, which also incited further action from the Raiders defensive end.

This isn’t the first time this happened between the Rams and Raiders. In 2019 fights broke loose when the two teams got together. Again in 2021, a practice had to be called off 45-minutes early do to players getting into fights.

The fight between Akers and Crosby should only raise tensions as the teams practice together one more time on Thursday. The Rams and Raiders will play each other in Week 2 of the preseason on Saturday.