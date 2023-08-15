Why Ja’Marr Chase puts Cooper Kupp in his Mt. Rushmore of wide receivers

When the Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3, it will not only be a Super Bowl rematch and a reunion of former coaching colleagues Sean McVay and Zac Taylor, but also a chance for Ja’Marr Chase to talk to one of his idols: Rams receiver Cooper Kupp.

Asked to name is Mt. Rushmore of wide receivers this week, Chase told SI’s Robin Lundberg that he ranks Calvin Johnson, Antonio Brown, Jerry Rice, and Kupp as the best four of all-time.

Why Kupp? The numbers, of course.

“I’d probably throw Cooper Kupp in there. I’d throw Kupp in there, gotta throw Kupp in there with the triple crown”

Kupp won Offensive Player of the Year in 2021 after leading the NFL in catches, yards, and touchdowns: 145/1,947/16. He also won Super Bowl MVP in a victory over Chase’s Bengals.

Chase has also had a remarkable start to his career, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 with 81 catches for 1,455 yard and 13 touchdowns. He was second-team All-Pro behind Kupp. Last season, Chase actually averaged more yards and catches per game, but missed five contests. He still finished with 87/1,046/9 for the Bengals.

Chase has many years left to try and win a triple crown himself, although his odds may be a little lower since he currently plays with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, two more receivers who demand some of Joe Burrow’s attention.

Not on Browns’ top-four list, notably, were Randy Moss and Terrell Owens.

This top-four with a Rams present legend comes a week after Tyreek Hill named a top-five that had a Rams past legend, Torry Holt, but no Jerry Rice. And for that matter, no Cooper Kupp.