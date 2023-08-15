Stetson Bennett got compared to Brock Purdy on The Pat McAfee Show

The Los Angeles Rams will be happy if rookie Stetson Bennett just turns out to be a better backup quarterback than the last few they’ve had behind Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff. But after his preseason debut, in which he saw the most snaps and dropbacks of any rookie quarterback in the NFL last week, members of The Pat McAfee Show crew took it a step further and whether it is clickbait or serious, titled the clip by asking if Bennett could be the top QB in the entire 2023 draft class.

McAfee was in awe of Bennett’s highlights from Saturday’s 34-17 loss to the L.A. Chargers and another member of the staff said that he “could be this year’s Brock Purdy” which drew new objections.

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was also on the show and he added that Stetson Bennett “wakes up in a bad mood. He hates the world because the world has doubted him his whole life. So he walks around with a massive chip on his shoulder, flipping everybody off just walking into McDonald’s.”

PFF ranked Stetson Bennett’s debut as the fifth-best of the weekend for a rookie quarterback, ahead of C.J. Stroud, the second overall pick.

Bennett got a lot of playing time in his preseason debut, seeing 56 snaps with 36 dropbacks, the most of any rookie quarterback. He finished the day 17-of-29 with 191 passing yards, one passing touchdown, one big-time throw and three turnover-worthy plays. His 70.4% adjusted completion percentage was decent, as well.

Bennett should get a lot more playing time again in Week 2 against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Rams didn’t play Brett Rypien very long against the Chargers, whether or not that is an indication of the pecking order is unclear, but Bennett is competing to be Matthew Stafford’s backup and he might not be far away.