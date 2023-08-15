Random Ramsdom: What to expect at Rams-Raiders joint practices this week

Preseason Week 1 is in the past and in the books. We are onwards and upwards as the Los Angels Rams and Las Vegas Raiders get ready to take each other on August 19th.

“I think one’s the same in terms of the work, the competition, the structure,” Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels said when he addressed the media after Sunday’s game with San Francisco. “I think we’ll get tested in every phase for two-straight days with a really good team that’s well coached, has got a lot of really good players. So this will be a great opportunity for us to get challenged in a different way. “Some of their strengths might be a little different than San Francisco’s. The scheme is definitively different on both sides. And so, that was kind of what we thought about relative to putting these things together and how we could benefit. So, there’s going to be a lot of work that we put in here in the next 48 hours to get ourselves ready to go for Wednesday. And I’m looking forward to this opportunity for our team.” The Raiders and Rams last met in Week 14 of last season when the latter executed on a game-winning 98-yard drive with under two minutes remaining.”

“The Los Angeles Rams have waived former Georgia Bulldogs star safety Richard LeCounte. The Rams signed LeCounte to a reserves and futures contract in December, but now they are moving on from the former Georgia defender. LeCounte had previously played in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland selected LeCounte with a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. LeCounte appeared in 10 total games and recorded three tackles during his time with the Browns from 2021-2022.

“Now keep in mind, there is plenty to fix, and we only touched on the tip of the iceberg in our immediate post-game wrapup. But preseason is less about final scores and more about a process, discipline, and the ability to execute. And I saw plenty of upside for the LA Rams in Game 1 as well. Silver lining playbook Perhaps I’m looking for mountains where there are only molehills, but the mood and demeanor of LA Rams head coach Sean McVay truly feels different this season. Where he had a scowl on his face throughout 2022, he is smiling. When he seemed tense and upset last season, he seems far more relaxed and casual. The LA Rams are the youngest team in the NFL. This is a team that has 40 rookies on the roster. And right now, the Rams coaching staff is giving all rookies who have not locked in a starting role solid looks in preseason games. So even as some fans belabor the challenges of the Rams competing against the backups to other teams, keep in mind that if they are competing in preseason games, the Rams roster has more than certainly has not pencilled them in as starters.