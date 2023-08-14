Who will Rams sign after latest roster cut?

The Los Angeles Rams waived defensive back Richard LeCounte on Monday, opening up a spot on the 90-man roster. The move comes not long after re-signing John Johnson, so the Rams do not necessarily have to add a safety to take his place.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived, No Recall DB Richard LeCounte — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 14, 2023

What mentions LeCounte did get in Saturday’s 34-17 preseason loss to the L.A. Chargers were not positive and now the team has opted to go in another direction. LeCounte was in coverage on a Quentin Johnston touchdown reception.

LeCounte, a fifth round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2021 out of Georgia, was signed to the Rams practice squad last December. He never appeared in a game with the Rams but was competing to make the roster as a safety, one of the most wide open positions on the entire team. In the last 18 months, L.A. has drafted Quentin Lake, Russ Yeast, and Jason Taylor II, signed undrafted free agents Tanner Ingle, Rashad Torrence, and Quindell Johnson, and brought back John Johnson after a two-year absence, in addition to having LeCounte for that period.

For the time being, it seems that Jordan Fuller and Johnson are the top two options to start at safety, with Yeast potentially being the next man up. Lake has been playing more in the box lately.

The Rams next move could just be to add the best possible player, regardless of position.

The team could choose to add a kicker to compete with Tanner Brown after missing a field goal on Saturday. Could competition hurt? The Rams could also just try to keep getting better at linebacker, as Christian Rozeboom may not be the answer next to Ernest Jones.

LeCounte’s run with the Rams ended before final cuts. Someone else’s chance will start soon.