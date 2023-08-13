Random Ramsdom: Sean McVay praises rookie receiver following loss to Chargers

The L.A. Rams run defense was a mess in Saturday night’s loss to the L.A. Chargers, but head coach Sean McVay was impressed with what he saw from receiver Puka Nacua.

Sean McVay on Puka Nacua:



"You can see he's physical, tough, no fear. He's a guy that has great, aggressive hands. He's doing a great job. I'm a huge fan of him." — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 13, 2023

On Stetson Bennett, McVay said there were some “things that excite us about him” but also learning opportunities from the 34-17 loss.

V: Rams run defense is going to have serious growing pains The LA Chargers averaged 6.8 yards per carry on 20 carries in this one. Despite that success at grinding out the yards on the ground, the Rams’ defense held the Chargers’ offense to just 20 points late into the fourth quarter. But this was preseason. The Rams defense struggled to make stops against the run. It’s early, but on several plays with a ‘pile,’ far too many Rams defenders stood back and watched while Chargers offensive linemen moved the pile forward before the whistle blew.