Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers Preseason Week 1: Game Thread

After months and months of waiting to see what they’d look like, the Rams are playing a game on Saturday night

By Kenneth Arthur
NFL: AUG 03 Los Angeles Rams Training Camp Photo by Icon Sportswire

The Los Angeles Rams are home at SoFi Stadium on Saturday night and they are facing the Los Angeles Chargers, who are not at home. It is Week 1 of the preseason, giving Rams fans an opportunity to get an extended look at the two new quarterbacks, Stetson Bennett and Brett Rypien, and a new-look defense with literally dozens of new names.

The Rams should also get a better idea of who their best offensive linemen are, although the best ones are not expected to play in the preseason.

The Battle of Los Angeles: Preseason Edition starts at 6 PM and if you’re looking on tips for how to watch, read our guide right here.

Talk about everything you see and notice in the game, the emotions, the plays, the players who deserve to make the 53-man roster, in the comments section below. Rec your favorite comments so everyone knows who the best commenters are.

