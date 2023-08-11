Random Ramsdom: Aaron Donald says “I’m in the best shape of my life.”

Happy Friday! Thanks for checking out some news and links! We’re glad to have you!

Aaron Donald says he’s in the best shape of his life and I’m like, how? How can this dude get in any better shape? Must have something to do with this new energy drink he seems to be promoting.

Ready® Sports Drink proudly fueling @AaronDonald97 before, during and after workouts



→ No Added Sugars ❌

→ Real Food Carb Source For Energy ✅

→ Three Dominant Electrolytes ⚡️

→ Super Fruits + B Vitamins



Available at @DollarTree & @Walmart pic.twitter.com/2vPEIDzFid — Ready® (@ready_nutrition) August 6, 2023

He’s unreal and it’s been so awesome that he’s played for the Los Angeles Rams his whole career. I hope it stays that way. Can you see Aaron Donald playing for anyone else? I think he’s said he wants to stick with Sean McVay but things can change, we never know what the future holds. McVay once said he saw him and Jared Goff being together a long time. Didn’t exactly work out that way.

We also have an interesting quote by Leonard Floyd, do you think he is taking a shot at the Rams? I don’t exactly take it that way but maybe I should. I think he just means that in terms of a season, this is some of the most depth that he has been around. I don’t think he is systematically speaking ill of any previous franchises he’s been around, but I can be wrong, let me know your thoughts in the comments below!

“The nine-time Pro Bowler suffered a season-ending ankle injury last November, but he said changes in his diet and conditioning have him feeling ready to go in 2023. “I’m coming off of ankle surgery this season, so I’m trying to keep my body in top shape, pretty much training Monday through Friday and sometimes Saturdays,” Donald told Laura Schreffler of HauteLiving.com (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk). “I’m in the weight room, conditioning, making sure that I’m able to move how I need to move. And honestly, I’m in the best shape of my life.” A leaner and meaner Donald is an absolutely terrifying thought for opponents. He has registered double-digit sacks in six of his nine seasons in the NFL, with a career total of 103, and has seven first-team All-Pro designations and three Defensive Player of the Year awards. His six games lost to injury in 2022 were his first career games missed, so health has always been a strength for him. He said that he has focused on nutrition and feels more confident in his appearance, which he believes will be beneficial for him on the gridiron as well as in life. “I grew up a chubby little kid, and I try as hard as I can not to get back to that chubby little kid,” Donald said, per Schreffler. “I’m scared of that guy [because] I like to take my shirt off and look good. So, I’m trying to make sure that I’m healthy for football, but also for life, period. And right now, my body is looking good.”

Let the games begin. pic.twitter.com/EaLA1fcBL1 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 10, 2023

“During a press conference this week, Floyd called the Bills’ front seven the best he’s ever been around, and that’s coming from a guy who played with Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack. But what’s most surprising is that he says he “couldn’t really trust” the players behind him on previous teams, which would obviously include the Rams. “This is the best group I’ve been around, as far as, I can trust the guys when they’re in the game,” Floyd said. “They know football. I’ve been on teams where you couldn’t really trust the guy behind me, and I had to play like the whole game. Being around these guys, I know with the rotation everybody can eat, everybody’s going to eat.” He didn’t stop there. Floyd also said in the past, “it was all on me,” indicating that he didn’t have much help from teammates at the position. He said he didn’t believe in the players behind him on the depth chart, but that’s not the case with the Bills. “This is my first time being around a collection of players where we can rotate and everybody is bringing A1 mentality and you can depend on the guys,” Floyd added. “Yeah, this is my first time being around that. My other teams, it was all on me. I didn’t really believe in the player behind me. I like it, though. It keeps you fresh.” Floyd isn’t the only former Rams player now with the Bills. David Edwards, Taylor Rapp, Travin Howard and Von Miller area all in Buffalo, too. When asked about his former teammates also being in Buffalo, Floyd said how great that aspect is – and then proceeded to point out how hard the Bills work, which is “different” than where he’s been in the past. “It’s great. It’s different, too. We work hard over here. I can tell this is a big winning culture and I’m glad to be here,” he said.”

Influencers + Creators I̶n̶ ̶T̶h̶e̶ ̶W̶i̶l̶d̶ On The Gridiron.



Team Akers takes on Team Jones before our preseason game on Saturday for a Rams social exclusive. pic.twitter.com/QkX9bGkbkq — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 10, 2023

“The Los Angeles Rams have undergone significant roster turnover since hoisting the Lombardi Trophy some 18 months ago, with several key pieces from the team’s Super Bowl lineup no longer present. But Rams general manager Les Snead and coach Sean McVay have shown the ability to reload, and their track record together - four playoff appearances in six seasons - should inspire confidence that the duo can get things back on track after a disappointing 5-12 record last year ... and in order for the Rams to do exactly that, they’ll need unexpected sources of production. Enter veteran receiver Demarcus Robinson, who’s yet to miss a regular season game since being selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Robinson, 28, spent the first six seasons of his career in Kansas City before signing with the Baltimore Ravens in late August of last year; he went on to be the team’s second-leading receiver in targets (75), receptions (48) and yards (458), trailing only Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews. And yet, this summer, Robinson appeared to be heading down a similar path, as he was unsigned entering June - but he and the Rams agreed to terms on a one-year contract on the final day of OTAs. So, Robinson, a proven producer at the sport’s highest level, ventured to Los Angeles - and has been an early standout for offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur as he and the Rams prepare for Saturday night’s preseason opener against the cross-town Chargers. “He’s got a certain swag to him that’s contagious and I think you guys can probably feel that when you’re watching it out there,” LaFleur said.” Every time he runs a route, he believes he’s going to win that route. And he’s had a tremendous camp so far, so really fired up about him.”

Who's ready to kick off the preseason at our house?! — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 10, 2023

“When the Los Angeles Rams drafted outside linebacker Byron Young in the third round of April’s draft, they did so hoping he could help ignite a pass rush that ranked No. 21 league-wide in sacks with 38 a season ago. And while Young certainly looks the part, donning the newly approved No. 0 on his 6-2, 250-pound frame that led coach Sean McVay to proclaim that he looks like he’s “chiseled out of granite,” he’s still working on turning those expectations into on-field production. That’s not to see Young hasn’t impressed - McVay noted he’s “doing a good job” - but there’s still another level the Rams are hoping to see the former Tennessee star reach sooner rather than later. “You can see the physicality, the athleticism, the turn and run ability, but he’s got a long way to go,” McVay said. Similar sentiments were expressed by Rams’ star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who noted that Young has lots of room to improve but has also had plenty of positive moments this summer. “Obviously he can do some good things and (there are) some things we need to work on,” Donald said. “That’s with anybody out here, obviously they have those flashes, that’s what they’re here for. And at times you be like, ‘he’s a rookie,’ you know? So, it’s a process. “Still got some work to do, but again, that’s what camp is for - to continue to get better, to continue to push guys and got a lot of time before week one.” The Rams feel that Young, 25, is in good hands with outside linebackers coach Joe Coniglio, who McVay said has “done a really good job” developing the young talent at the position. There’s also the element that the staff is quite fond of what Young can become - during OTAs, McVay hailed his athleticism, motor, conscientiousness and coachability while stressing that he believes Young is “going to only continue to get better.” And so, while Los Angeles is certainly hoping to see Young elevate his play soon, there’s a level of confidence present that he can still become an impact player at some point in the coming years.”