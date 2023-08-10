Former Rams QB Baker Mayfield will start Week 1 for Bucs, per report

Baker Mayfield showed a little bit of promise in Sean McVay’s offense last season but opted to bet on himself and sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because they had a need for a starting quarterback. Though the competition hasn’t officially been decided between Mayfield and Kyle Trask, it appears that Baker’s bet will pay off.

According to Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com, all signs are pointing towards Baker winning the job and that there’s nothing that Trask can do to change head coach Todd Bowles’ mind at this point:

“About this [Kyle] Trask and Mayfield competition, I was told pointedly and without much doubt, Mayfield’s going to be the starter in Minneapolis,” Kaufman said on his podcast. “That’s what I was told. With all due respect to Trask, who has had a good training camp and Mayfield’s struggled a bit, Mayfield’s getting the ball in Minneapolis.” Although it’s not over, Kaufman said “it’s probably a lost cause for Kyle Trask.” “When it was told to me [that Mayfield would start Week 1] it was said in a definitive manner,” Kaufman said. “There was no equivocation. It wasn’t even said, ‘Well, depending on it could change in the preseason games; let’s see what happens.’ No, none of that. It was basically, ‘It’s Mayfield’s job. He’s got it. He’s going to be the starter against Kirk Cousins and those Vikings.’”

The Buccaneers, who are replacing Tom Brady after three seasons and one Super Bowl win together, play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. Mayfield, if he is the starter, will have Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage, and tight end Cade Otton as weapons. Tampa Bay is also starting over at offensive coordinator with first-time OC Dave Canales, previous the Seahawks quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator.

Mayfield officially went 1-3 with the Rams last year, but also won a second game when he replaced John Wolford early in a Thursday Night Football win over the Raiders. That came just days after he got to L.A. following his release by the Carolina Panthers. The number one pick in 2018, Mayfield’s getting one more chance to be a starter.

It seems.