Cooper Kupp leaves Rams training camp on Tuesday with undisclosed injury

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp walked off the field at training camp on Tuesday with an undisclosed injury. According to head coach Sean McVay during his post-practice press conference, he wasn’t sure exactly what happened or what his current status was.

Per The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue, McVay said, “He looked like he came up a little bit in a red zone route. I just know they told me he was out for practice.” McVay had not been briefed by the medical staff yet.

McVay: “He looked like he came up a little bit in a red zone route. I just know they told me he was out for practice.”

Added he had not been briefed by medical staff on situation at time of press conference. https://t.co/19EHc4iCTp — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 2, 2023

Hopefully this isn’t a serious injury for Kupp. Obviously any injury to the Rams star wide receiver would be a huge detriment to the offense as they prepare for the 2023 season. NFL training camp can be a scary time for teams as players can get injured before the season even begins. This happened two years ago to the Rams with Cam Akers. The Denver Broncos recently lost Tim Patrick to a torn achilles while teams like the Detroit Lions have had scares with players like CJ Gardner-Johnson.

“I hope he’s OK,” said Rams HC Sean McVay, who did not yet have a status update on Cooper Kupp after their No. 1 receiver left practice with medical personnel and did not return.



More: https://t.co/Fa8KEeXmKf — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 2, 2023

While this may not be a serious injury, it is worth noting that when Puka Nacua left practice last week, it was immediately known that he had left due to cramps. It seems like whatever happened to Kupp may require more tests and investigation before more details are known.

In other Rams injury news from McVay, rookie edge rusher Ochaun Mathis “tweaked his knee” according to Stu Jackson from the team. He’ll be out a few weeks. Wide receiver Ben Skowronek also was held out of practice due to back soreness.

Other Rams injury updates from Sean McVay:



Rookie OLB Ochaun Mathis “tweaked his knee” and will probably be out “for a few weeks.”



WR Ben Skowronek was held out of today’s practice due to back soreness. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 2, 2023

Mathis’ injury is a huge disappointment for a player that was seen as raw coming out of the draft. These practices during training camp can be very helpful for a young player’s development.

Again, hopefully it’s nothing serious for Kupp. It’s potentially a good sign that he was able to walk off of the field and didn’t need the cart. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates.