Former Rams QB has found connection with Hall of Fame Rams QB’s son at Bucs camp

Kurt Warner’s son Kade has been a standout at Bucs training camp and connecting with Baker Mayfield

By Kenneth Arthur
NFL: JUL 28 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

If you didn’t think it was surprising enough that Baker Mayfield ended the 2022 season as the starting quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams, then maybe you’ll finally be stunned when you realize who one of Mayfield’s top targets has been at Buccaneers training camp: The son of a Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Rams to the 1999 Super Bowl championship.

Baker Mayfield-to-Kade Warner has been one of the top storylines at Tampa Bay’s training camp so far, and Kurt Warner’s son has a legitimate chance at making the Bucs final roster.

Undrafted out of Nebraska and Kansas State in 2023, Warner signed with the Bucs after posting a career-high 46 catches for 456 yards in 2022. At 6’1, 203 lbs, with a 35” vertical, Warner has some of the athleticism and size you’d want at the position. However, his 4.72 40-yard dash may have held him back from being drafted. He’s now standing out at Bucs training camp and getting praise from head coach Todd Bowles.

Go back far enough and you’ll find a young Kade celebrating with dad Kurt, long before he had his own football career. He’s just 16 months old in this post-99 celebration photo:

St. Louis Rams victory celebration Photo by Bill Greenblatt

In a potential rebuild year, the Bucs are holding a competition between Mayfield and Kyle Trask that has hardly been won yet by the former number one overall pick. Trask has drawn praise from coaches at certain times in camp and hasn’t given up a fight that many expected to be handed to Mayfield. The third option in line is former Rams quarterback John Wolford.

At receiver, Warner won’t beat out Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, or Russell Gage, but it’s wide open for the last two or three spots at receiver. Besides Warner, there’s sixth round pick Trey Palmer, undrafted rookies Rakim Jarrett, Taye Barber, and Ryan Miller, plus Deven Thompkins, David Moore, and Kaylon Geiger.

Jarrett has drawn some praise in camp also.

But Kade Warner has a realistic shot at sneaking onto the 53-man roster. If they let him hit waivers, he might clear and make it to the practice squad. That wouldn’t be that surprising. But of all the teams that may be interesting in giving him a home should he be available, I can think of one that has a pretty strong connection.

