Random Ramsdom: Aaron Donald still ranked ahead of Chris Jones among DTs

The most popular player on the L.A. Rams is still Aaron Donald. The nine-times-in-nine-seasons-Pro-Bowler has been mentioned as the Rams most valuable player, as the top defensive tackle in the NFL, and as L.A.’s most valuable trade chip. What will be saying of AD in one month, three months, and six months? The answer to those questions will give us hints as the direction of the L.A. Rams.

Here’s the news related to the Rams and Donald this weekend.

There may be several teams that could add Donald, but the Browns are certainly one of them. They have cap space and flexibility to add more, something they are likely to do anyway with the contract of Myles Garrett. They have picks and potentially even young players if they were so inclined. Not having a first round pick in 2024 is a potential stumbling block, but they could do what the Rams did themselves, offering picks they will have in the future. Meanwhile, they also have second and third round picks they can package over a few years if necessary.

For Cleveland, adding Donald in a vacuum would be a perfect move. Defensive tackle is still a potential weakness for the team despite adding four players this offseason. With Myles Garrett, one of the other top defenders in the league, and a reinforced defensive line with Za’Darius Smith and Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DC Jim Schwartz would have the best line in football, if Donald is healthy. Unfortunately for the Browns, they are currently projected to be about $60 million over the cap next year. While they can easily restructure contracts to fix that problem, adding Donald would significantly hinder future improvements and likely lead important depth pieces to leave in free agency. Also, Cleveland has just two picks in the first four rounds of the 2024 NFL draft. If another playoff-caliber team is desperate, the Browns are unable to outbid them.

“[There are] a lot of guys who have played a lot of football. I feel like this group is definitely going to be one of the good groups,” Johnson told Heavy Sports. “I’m excited to go out there and work with them plus compete with them as well.” In addition to Johnson, Van Jefferson is a veteran who seems primed for a bounce-back season. While Jefferson was limited to just 11 games due to a left knee injury last season, he had 50 catches for 802 yards in 2021. Rookie Puka Nacua doesn’t fall into the experienced group that Johnson mentioned, but the fifth-round pick has turned some heads this summer as well.

“Stetson’s done a nice job,” Stafford said at the end of the Los Angeles Rams’ OTAs, per the RamsNewsWire.com “Obviously it’s a lot to process and a lot to learn for a young guy. He’s done a nice job. He’s got great athleticism, throws it really well. He does a lot of things really well, so I’m happy for him.”

