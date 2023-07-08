Rams Roster Profile: What are expectations for Logan Bruss in year 2?

The Los Angeles Rams drafted Steve Avila with the 36th overall pick which should provide a big boost to the offensive line. However, an offensive lineman that they will be getting back this year is Logan Bruss who they drafted in round three just last offseason.

After some high hopes heading into his rookie year, Bruss suffered a season ending injury during the preseason. Up to that point Bruss’ preseason was a little worrisome as he struggled in pass protection. Following an injury and drafting Avila, what are the expectations for Bruss heading into year two?

Between now and the Rams’ first preseason game, I’m going to preview approximately 45 players on the roster. The goal here will be to highlight players looking to take that next step in 2023 as well as players who will serve as key depth on the roster. I may expand into the occasional star or roster-bubble player, but for the most part we’ll be looking at the players who will truly make or break the Rams season.

Today, we’re looking at Logan Bruss.

2022 Season in Review

Bruss’ rookie season was a short one. He played the first two games before tearing his ACL and MCL against the Houston Texans. While they were just preseason snaps, he graded as the worst guard in pass protection according to Pro Football Focus as he gave up five pressures at right guard. He did show some good snaps in the run game, but it’s still unclear what to be made of his rookie season.

The Good/Best Case Scenario

There’s not a lot of good when it comes to Bruss last year. It is worth noting that he was a perfect for their offense and fit the mold of what they’ve looked for in offensive linemen in the past. Bruss may not have been the best offensive lineman on the board when he was drafted, but he may have been the best fit which is what matters the most in the end. That should give him an opportunity to succeed.

The best case scenario is that Bruss shows that he’s healthy, wins the competition at right guard, and starts day one. This would likely make Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, and Bruss the three offensive linemen on the interior. With Avila and Bruss starting, the Rams would seemingly have a strong future on the interior of their offensive line.

The Bad/Worst Case Scenario

Unfortunately for Bruss, his preseason didn’t go very well. It’s hard judge a player based on their preseason play. You don’t want to get overly excited when they do well, but at the same time, you don’t want to be too harsh when they’ve done poorly. Still, his 2.6 pass-blocking grade is the second-lowest in the preseason ever recorded by PFF. For some optimism, Connor Williams of the Dallas Cowboys had a 0.0 pass-blocking grade in 2021 and is one of the better centers in the NFL.

However, there is a chance that the 2.6 pass-blocking grade is what the Rams got. If that’s the case, Bruss would likely just be depth this season and not someone you want to see on the field. While providing depth isn’t a bad thing for a third-round pick, it’s also not what many expected for him when he was drafted.

Biggest Question: What are expectations for Logan Bruss in year 2?

It’s very difficult to know exactly what to make of Bruss’ preseason last year. With that being the case, it’s also hard to know what to expect. The fact of the matter is, we won’t know what to expect until he takes the field once again in the preseason or if he does.

Ideally, you would like to see a player is healthy and got stronger in his lower body while in rehab. While starting on the offensive line would be nice, that may be unrealistic. A more fair expectation is more him to start the season as depth and then if an injury does happen, him to come in and fill in seamlessly.

Roster Battle

Bruss will probably make the final roster. However, there will be a lot of competition on the interior of the offensive line, especially at guard. Alaric Jackson, Joe Noteboom, Steve Avila, Coleman Shelton, and Tremayne Anchrum will be in consideration. Bruss also took snaps at right tackle in OTAs. With Avila a presumed starter, it will be a tight competition for one guard spot.

2023 Outlook and What to Expect

While some want Bruss to start, and for good reason, that may not be the reality of the situation. One of the biggest issues on the offensive line in 2022 is that the Rams didn’t have depth. If Bruss is able to provide good depth, that’s not a bad thing.

Coming off of a major injury, the Rams obviously don’t want to rush Bruss back into action. Having him serve as depth on the right side of the offensive line may be beneficial for him in his development process.

Chances of Making Final Roster

Bruss may not be a lock to make the roster, but he’s definitely a favorite. A very poor camp and then a very impressive camp by someone like Zach Tomas or AJ Arcuri could push Bruss off the roster. Still, as a third-round pick last season, Bruss will likely make the final-53.

Final Roster Confidence: 9.2/10