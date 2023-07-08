Which players could Rams target as 2024 additions?

This offseason for the Los Angeles Rams looks very different than the past few years. Rather than big time signings and retaining players LA let many key veterans leave, or in Jalen Ramsey’s case, traded them. From Leonard Floyd to Bobby Wagner, the Rams have shed future commitments by eating some dead money on contracts now. In addition, no big free agents were signed and even the players that were brought in, like Sony Michel and DeMarcus Robinson, are most likely depth moves and may not even make the 53 man roster.

While it doesn’t sound great in the now, the Rams are estimated to have cleared between $50-$60 million dollars in cap space for 2024, with no big contract players leaving either. While testing out a bunch of rookies this year, the Rams look to be retooling the roster with sights set on next off-season.

While it’s very early and many trades and extensions could happen between now and next March, here’s a look at some potential free agents the Rams could be interested in.

Brian Burns - Defensive End, Carolina Panthers

It’s easy to connect the Rams and Brian Burns together. Last year it was rumored the Rams offered Carolina a package of picks in an attempt to get Burns at the trade deadline. He is only 25 years old, compiling 12.5 sacks last year and 62 QB pressures last season, while getting his second straight Pro Bowl nod. He’s one of the best young pass rushers in the league and even though the Rams drafted Byron Young, it’s hard to think they wouldn’t mind getting Burns as well if they could.

Burns will be one of the premier free agents if he’s not resigned by Carolina, and will most likely warrant a high price tag. Josh Allen of the Jacksonville Jaguars is another player similar to Burns that I could see the Rams being interested in as well.

Mike Evans - Wide Receiver, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This is really going to depend on what happens with the Rams wide receiver core this year and if they can prove to be enough. If not, Sean McVay has shown in the past he’s not afraid to go after veteran wide receivers on short term deals, signing Sammy Watkins, Brandin Cooks, and Odell Beckham Jr.

Tampa Bay will probably not have the cap space to retain Evans next year and the Rams could use a compliment to Kupp on the outside, especially considering Van Jefferson himself could also be a free agent in 2024. Evans has proven to be a very consistent player, notching at least 1,000 yards receiving in each of his 9 seasons in the NFL and given that he will be 31 years old going into the 2024, he may come at a discount price due to his age.

Tee Higgins is also a possibility at wide receiver and he’s younger, however I think Cincinnati will probably end up extending him before the start of free agency plus his cost will be much more.

Connor Williams - Center, Miami Dolphins

LA has tried a mix of Brian Allen and Coleman Shelton at center over the past few years with little consistent success. So far in camp it looks as though it’s Shelton’s job to lose however the Rams don’t have much money invested in either player. I believe Connor Williams could be a great signing for an offensive line looking to get bigger and more physical.

At 6’5’’, 317 lbs Williams is a very well rounded blocker. He is better in run game but in pass blocking he only allowed 3 sacks last year, tied for 9th best in the league according to PFF. Williams is lobbying for a new deal after playing as one of the best centers last year, due only $7 million this season, he may even be available at the trade deadline this season.

Terence Steele - Offensive Tackle, Dallas Cowboys

Terence Steele was one of the best players on the Dallas Cowboys last year through week 14. He had a pass blocking rating of 73.9, which was 20th best for offensive linemen, while allowing only one sack all season according to PFF.com.

Only 26 this season, He has played both left and right tackle so there is some flexibility to his play. With the verdict out on Joe Noteboom, as well as Rob Havenstein getting older at right tackle, it might be good to get a player that has had success on both sides of the line.

Steele will need to prove he’s the same player after ending his season last year with a torn ACL and MCL, but if he can, he would garner a deal near $15-$18 mil a season.

Kenny Moore - Cornerback, Indianapolis Colts

Kenny Moore is a very interesting prospect for the Rams. In 2021, Moore had a fantastic year where he ranked 1st for all corners in solo tackles and had 4 interceptions. In 2022 however, he held out at camp for a new contract and ended up having a down season, publicly admitting that things didn’t exactly “click” with new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley scheme after playing under Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus the last four years (Eberflus was previously the defensive coordinator of the Colts).

If Moore can bounce back this year and prove he is the starting caliber player he was in 2021, he could earn himself a long term deal with either the Colts or another team in free agency. Rams have a plethora of young talent at corner to grow, and the leadership of the veteran Moore could be very beneficial to the entire room.