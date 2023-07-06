Which Rams player had the best college football career?

Did Matthew Stafford or Stetson Bennett have the more successful career at Georgia? Though it’s easy to point to the fact that Bennett won two national championships for the Bulldogs prior to being the L.A. Rams’ fourth round pick this year, it may not be fair to say that he was a better college football player than Stafford.

Stafford played at Georgia for Mark Richt from 2006 to 2008, before the Bulldogs became such a consistent presence atop the high school recruiting class rankings. In 2006, Georgia ranked 21st in defense, his running back was Kregg Lumpkin, and his top three receivers were Martrez Milner, Mohamed Massaquoi, and Kenneth Harris.

In 2007, Stafford led Georgia to an 11-2 record after adding running backs Knowshon Moreno and former Rams coach Thomas Brown, with his top receivers as Sean Bailey and Massaquoi; it’s worth nothing that Massaquoi went to the NFL but barely cracked 800 total yards over these two seasons.

In 2008, Georgia was ranked as high as first in the country but finished 10-3. This was Stafford’s only season with A.J. Green and the defense ranked 59th in the country.

Now compare that to Bennett’s last two seasons at Georgia, his only two full years as a starter: The Bulldogs went 29-1 and won two national championships, with Bennett finishing in fourth in the Heisman race. Georgia’s 2021 defense allowed 10.2 points per game and is considered by many as the greatest college defense of all-time.

In 2022, Georgia ranked fifth in defense.

Over the past two years, the Bulldogs have had seven players drafted in the first round, including six of them on the defensive side of the ball. Receiver George Pickens and running back James Cook were second round picks in 2022. Tight end Darnell Washington was a third round pick this year, but he is considerably less talented than starter Brock Bowers, projected as a top-10 pick in 2024.

Other NFL players on Georgia’s 2021 roster include Zamir White, Kenny McIntosh, Jamaree Salyer, Channing Tindall, and current Rams like Derion Kendrick and Warren McLendon.

But did Stetson Bennett still have a better college career than Matthew Stafford, a top-ranked high school recruit and the number one pick in the 2009 draft?

Let us know what you think in the comments. But then also consider this: Who had the best college career of any current member of the Rams?

Cooper Kupp is arguably the greatest FCS player in the history of “Division-I AA” and a winner of the Jerry Rice Award at Eastern Washington. But is that as good as dominating FBS?

Aaron Donald was an All-American of the highest regard at Pitt.

Even Steve Avila was a consensus All-American in 2022 and one of the best offensive linemen in college football, helping TCU reach the national championship game.

Who do you think was the best college football player of the Rams’ current NFL players?