Random Ramsdom: Von Miller’s top 5 trash-talkers list has some familiar faces

I had seen stories about Von Miller’s top 5 trash talkers list about a week ago or so. I didn’t think much of it but it keeps popping up and today I was thinking trash talking is a major part of sports. Trash talking can be subjective as one person’s trash talk may be another person’s way to say they care.

Check out Von Miller’s list below, please comment on anything you’d like, and please check out our community question(s) at the bottom!

“When asked to rank the top five trash-talkers in the NFL, Miller - now with the Buffalo Bills - included Donald among them. He began his list with his former teammate, Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Following Ramsey, Miller mentioned Bills receiver Stefon Diggs. Donald followed Diggs and secured the third spot on Miller’s list. Miller also recognized Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who claimed the fourth spot, and Denver Broncos offensive lineman Garrett Boles, who rounded out the top five.

Miller pointed out that when Donald unleashes his verbal prowess, it signals trouble for the opposing team. “If he’s talking, somebody’s in trouble,” Miller said.

Attempting to provoke Donald through trash-talking is never wise, it seems to us, as he often has the final say on the field. However, with the Rams predicted to face challenges in 2023, there may be ample opportunity for opponents to engage in verbal exchanges with Donald.

It is unfortunate that Miller and Donald had only a limited opportunity to play alongside each other, considering the impact they made as a dynamic duo during their brief time together. Their contributions were instrumental in the Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. One can only imagine the havoc they could have wreaked had they been given more time to collaborate on the field. ... and now one knows more about the sounds those Rams were making while beyond a microphone.”

Rams sign three more picks, including Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson. https://t.co/m02j3FYkFC — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) July 5, 2023

“According to FOX Bet, the over/under for Rams victories this season is 6.5. The Rams are +300 to make the playoffs (bet $100 to win $300) and +1000 to win the NFC West (bet $100 to win $1,000).

Due to salary cap constraints after riding general manager Les Snead’s “F Them Picks” approach to a Super Bowl title two years ago, the Rams lost 16 significant contributors in free agency this offseason. They also traded Jalen Ramsey, the team’s best defensive back, to the Miami Dolphins for a third-round selection and tight end Hunter Long.

Because of L.A.’s youth movement — the team selected a league-high 14 players in this year’s draft — many around the league expect the Rams to fall on their face again in 2023.

However, there’s a possibility that Los Angeles could surprise for the upcoming season — and it all starts with McVay.

“You’re aware of it,” he told reporters during mandatory minicamp when asked if he’s motivated by the negative talk nationally about his team. “I think you want to be motivated by being in the moment and being as good as we possibly can be. And I know this: There’s a lot of things that we can learn from when you draw on experiences.”

Despite the narrative that the Rams will struggle, here are three reasons why L.A. could get things turned around sooner rather than later.

1. Sean McVay can still coach.

Since his arrival in 2017, McVay is 60-38 (.633 winning percentage) during the regular season and 10-7 in the postseason. Only the Kansas City Chiefs have won more games during McVay’s time as L.A.’s head coach. He has led the team to two Super Bowl appearances and one title. The Rams have won the NFC West three times and McVay has had just one losing season in six years.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked McVay No. 6 among all 32 head coaches in the NFL. That sounds about right.

Although he contemplated giving up coaching after last season, McVay will be motivated to prove he’s still one of the best to do it following the worst performance by a defending Super Bowl champ in NFL history.

McVay has an experienced coaching staff in place, including defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, defensive line coach Eric Henderson, receivers coach Eric Yarber, linebackers coach Mike Shula and defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant. That group will help teach and mentor the 40 new players on the roster.

2. Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp are healthy.

L.A.’s three foundational players all finished last season on injured reserve, missing a combined 22 games in 2022.

As a team, Los Angeles finished second-worst in the NFL in Football Outsiders’ adjusted games lost metric, which measures injuries to starters and important situational players. Only the Denver Broncos were worse.

The year before, during L.A.’s Super Bowl run, the Rams finished No. 5 in this statistic. So, there should be some regression to the mean in 2023.

And while Donald (32 years old), Stafford (35) and Kupp (30) may all be on the back nine of their careers, if they can play to the back of their trading cards and help get the most out of L.A.’s young roster, the Rams could certainly surprise some teams this season.

The trio plays three of the most important positions on the field and if healthy should have a significant impact for the Rams on a weekly basis.”

My 2023-2024 LA Rams Season Record Prediction is 11-6 with the Rams Finishing in 2nd in the NFC West securing the No. 7 Seed. pic.twitter.com/9fufONhaSy — Built For LA | LAR (OTA’S) LAK (OFFSEASON) (@BuiltForLA) July 5, 2023

“Ben Skowronek is entering his third season in the NFL and despite being somewhat of an afterthought as a former seventh-round pick, he’s made 12 starts already and has 509 yards receiving in his career.

Going into the 2023 season, Skowronek will have another chance to be the Rams’ No. 3 receiver. Los Angeles has a lot of competition for that position, even after trading away Allen Robinson, but Skowronek is a favorite of Sean McVay and does the little things to earn playing time.

Skowronek should not only make the 53-man roster again, but if he emerges as the third receiver, he’ll be one of their 23 most important players this season.”

‘Intrigue With Question Marks’: Can Rams’ QB Matthew Stafford Bounce Back? (fannation/ramsdigest)

“Intrigue With Question Marks” feels like it could be the name of a preseason preview show about the Los Angeles Rams, who slipped to 5-12 in 2022 just a year after winning a Super Bowl title.

Coach Sean McVay and defensive tackle Aaron Donald are both back after flirting with walking away from the Rams in each of the last two offseasons, but how committed are they beyond 2023? Will receiver Cooper Kupp, now 30, return to his All-Pro form after an ankle injury limited him to just nine games a season ago? Will another receiver outside of Kupp emerge as a legitimate No. 2 target? Can esteemed defensive coordinator Raheem Morris overcome having almost no proven talent in the secondary or at the linebacker position?

Perhaps the biggest question facing the Rams in 2023 is whether quarterback Matthew Stafford will rebound after preseason elbow problems and multiple stints on the injury list turned 2022 into a lost season. So it’s fitting that when it came time for CBS Sports to group quarterbacks into tiers before the 2023 season, Stafford was placed in the “Intrigue With Question Marks” category:

“Stafford won the Super Bowl two years ago! He was injured all of last year and everything went wrong for the Rams, who Vegas hates this season, along with everyone else.”

The other six quarterbacks placed in Tier 3 with Stafford were Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets, Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins, Daniel Jones of the New York Giants, Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears, Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos and Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns.

As recently as 2021, Stafford tossed 41 touchdowns and racked up 4,886 yards in his first season playing for McVay. If he’s healthy, there’s no reason to believe Stafford won’t be one of the more productive quarterbacks in the NFL, as he was for the bulk of his first 13 seasons.”

Secure your spot at the #RamsHouse... with no ticket fees! — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 4, 2023

Any idea who the best trash-talkers are in the NFL? Feel free to list who you think are some good ones, no facts needed here. It’s all in fun. Is there any player you’d like to talk trash on the most? Can’t say I would talk trash to any NFL players, but I certainly have been disappointed by performances!

Thank you for reading! Have a great day!