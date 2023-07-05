Kellen Moore reveals his favorite Matthew Stafford throw when he was a Lions backup

There was a short period of time when fans could speculate that Kellen Moore would become Matthew Stafford’s offensive coordinator after he was relieved of those duties by the Dallas Cowboys in January, but despite instead getting hired by the L.A. Chargers, Moore still has plenty of nice things to say about his former teammate.

In talking with NFL Network’s Peter Schrager on Wednesday, Moore revealed his best moments of watching Stafford play quarterback when he was a backup on the Detroit Lions from 2012 to 2015. “I don’t think anyone considered that he’d even throw that in that situation. It was incredible.”

Moore highlights two throws that he remembers from being Stafford’s backup, the first being a 60-yard throw to Calvin Johnson when he was triple-covered by the Cincinnati Bengals for a touchdown. One of Moore’s former teammates at Boise State George Iloka said after the game to Moore, “I don’t know what to do against this guy.”

Next, Moore talks about a game in London against the Atlanta Falcons with Stafford launching maybe a 70-yard throw to Golden Tate for a touchdown. “I don’t think anyone even considered he would throw that in that situation,” said Moore.

Since being traded to Los Angeles Rams in 2021, Stafford has won the Super Bowl and added even more highlight reel throws to his resume. The team and the quarterback say he is fully healthy and ready to go after missing half of the 2022 season.

Moore went undrafted out of Boise State in 2012 after a legendary college career and signed with the Lions, where he remained until being released at final cuts in 2015. He spent the rest of his career with the Dallas Cowboys until retiring in 2018 and then soon later becoming the offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2022. He is now working for former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley and coaching Justin Herbert as the L.A. Chargers offensive coordinator.

So he didn’t reunite with Stafford yet. But he does remember him quite well.