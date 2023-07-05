Random Ramsdom: What do you think of ‘Behind the Grind’ series?

The Los Angeles Rams were ‘heavily’ featured on Hard Knocks between 2016 and 2020, appearing in the HBO/NFL Films series twice in that period of time. That experience by the franchise probably helped prepare the Rams for finally putting some money and effort into a quality YouTube channel, now centering around their “Behind the Grind” series, which featured the third episode last week.

If you haven’t watched, episode three is right here and timecodes are below.

(0:00) McVay’s ‘Cradle of Coaches’ Induction

(11:38) Rookie Arrivals

(14:02) Rookie BBQ

(15:54) OTAs Practice

(18:17) Raheem Morris - Inside the Rams Defense

(22:59) Donte Deayon Mic’d Up

(25:08) Rookie Community Service Day

(27:28) Coach Yarber Mic’d Up

(31:02) Gearing Up for the 2023 Season

Is Cam Akers this year’s Josh Jacobs?

ESPN’s Mike Clay posted 2023 versions of 2022 players and in looking for the next Josh Jacobs, Clay picked Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys. But he also posted L.A. Rams running back Cam Akers among “other candidates” alongside Dameon Pierce, Travis Etienne, and JK Dobbins.

Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards in 2022.

Rams ranked 30th in “3-year cap health”

PFF ranked all 32 teams by their “cap health” over the next three years and the L.A. Rams came in ranked 30th. The Rams ranked 32nd in the veteran valuation of their top-51 contracts, but were helped by ranking 2nd with 2024 free agent valuation.