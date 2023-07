It’s the Fourth of July, so perhaps you’re already out at the picnic, the barbecue, the lake, or you’re just lounging at home and waiting for nightfall so you can see the fireworks. Whatever the case may be, use this thread as an opportunity to talk about how you celebrate the Fourth of July and your most important traditions of the day.

You can also talk about the Los Angeles Rams as there is only three weeks left until reporting to training camp!