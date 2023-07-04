Random Ramsdom: Colin Cowherd seems to expect LA to make playoffs

I have posted and written a few articles that involve some talking heads in the NFL industry making predictions. I am not here to say these predictions are factual but it’s usually fun and gives us something to talk about. Please see one of the more recent below, it a take that seems to involve the Los Angeles Rams making the playoffs.

Please check out our other links for 7-4-23



Happy Fourth of July!

“Colin Cowherd isn’t ready to count them out yet, however. The FOX Sports host went through and picked his division winners and wild-card teams for the 2023 season and he has the Rams making the postseason.

He doesn’t expect them to win the NFC West, but second place in the division is good enough for a wild-card berth in this scenario. He expects them to win around nine games and sneak into the playoffs, putting his confidence in Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Sean McVay.

“I think the Rams and the Seahawks, like the Titans and Texans, will be tied at the end of the year, both winning about nine games,” he said. “I don’t think Geno Smith will double down on that year. Most of their stars are still very young, schedule may be a tad tougher. The Rams still have Stafford, they have Sean McVay, they have Cooper Kupp, they have Aaron Donald. Don’t tell me they’re gonna stay down long. It’s a coach-quarterback-weapon league.”

Obviously, a lot has to go right for the Rams to make the playoffs, from staying healthy to their rookies and second-year players stepping up as above-average starters. Stafford, Donald and Kupp can do everything they can to carry this team, but if opponents double-team Kupp and Donald often, others will need to come through.

It’s certainly not out of the question for Los Angeles to have another winning season and reach the postseason. After all, McVay has only had one losing season and missed the playoffs just once in his head coaching career.”

Learning from the vet + establishing depth at TE. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 3, 2023

“The Los Angeles Rams will rely significantly on cornerbacks Cobie Durant and Derion Kendrick this season, after they traded six-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins and saw David Long Jr. sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Not to mention, Troy Hill also currently remains unsigned.

If Durant and Kendrick fail to rise to the occasion, the Rams’ defense could be in significant trouble. However, there is some good news as this offseason indicates positive progress from both cornerbacks.

During an episode of “Behind the Grind,” Sean McVay expressed his satisfaction with the performance of Durant and Kendrick during a meeting with defensive coaches.

“I’ve seen tremendous strides from DK and from Cobie Durant when you’re talking about the corner position,” McVay said.

Although Durant didn’t see extensive playing time as a rookie in 2022, he made a significant impact by intercepting three passes and leading the NFL in interception return yards with 151. He achieved these feats while playing only a third of the defensive snaps.”

Matthew Staffords no look pass in the Super Bowl was the greatest no look pass ever. Argue with a wall! pic.twitter.com/NDMHyocqMY — LA Rams Nation (@RamsNationCP) July 3, 2023

“The Los Angeles Rams hushed any murmurs surrounding late rookie signings after Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Zach Evans and Ochaun Mathis all inked their first deals this week.

But that still leaves two newbies unsigned. Defensive tackle Kobie Turner and edge Byron Young have yet to ink deals, and it’s almost the Fourth of July. So what’s the holdup?

Well, this isn’t entirely abnormal. While rookie contracts are typically signed early on now that the NFL has a salary scale for first-year players, negotiations can still drag on.

At this point in the juncture, lengthy contract talks can be chalked up to agents arguing over better signing bonus details or an array of miscellaneous situations that could void a contract, none of which have been rumored for Turner or Young.

So, once the Rams finally put pen to paper with these two, what will the team be getting?

“When the Rams decided to take the “remodel” road, they burnt their bridge when it came to the defensive line. Four of five starters across the front line were cast off. [Kobie] Turner, drafted at No. 89 of Round 3, is in competition with a group of undrafted free agents and later round draft picks,” SBNation wrote.

Turner, taken 89th overall out of Wake Forest, enjoyed 38 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and two sacks in his final year for the Demon Deacons. He could be an instant-impact addition.

“Can [Byron] Young make an immediate impact?” SBNation asked. “Athletic freak with a 9.22 RAS, only nicked down by his height and weight. But is he small? All-Pro Von Miller is of a similar size. Has SEC pedigree (Tennessee) and was selected at #77 of Round 3.”

The Rams have a lot of questions to answer during training camp and the preseason https://t.co/Ud3hdBpTsb — Rams Wire (@TheRamsWire) July 3, 2023

“The Los Angeles Rams head into the 2023 season with a much different feel than in years past. Gone are the days of fielding star-studded rosters led by players such as Jalen Ramsey, Marcus Peters, Brandin Cooks and Bobby Wagner.

Now, the Rams are leaning on young, unproven players to help right the ship after a 5-12 campaign in 2022. Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford are still there, of course, but much of this season will come down to the play of lesser-known starters.

Ahead of training camp, we’re ranking the Rams’ 23 most important players for the 2023 season, beginning with an offensive lineman capable of starting at one of three different positions: Coleman Shelton.

He’s back with the Rams after signing a two-year extension and he’ll compete at both guard and center, potentially earning a starting spot at one or the other.”

If you were to ask 20 NFL experts whether the Rams will make the playoffs this season, at least 15 of them would say no. There just isn’t much outside confidence in the Rams this year, coming… https://t.co/7CeSw17OCu — Rams Wire (@TheRamsWire) July 3, 2023

I think the above tweet is accurate. There is a lot of variance about which direction the Rams season could go this year. Just because they are "experts" doesn't make them right, let us know what you think below! Give us ANY predictions on how you think the Rams season goes this year!

Thanks again for reading