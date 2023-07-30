Random Ramsdom: Who will Rams add to replace Sony Michel?

Sony Michel would have had to fight to make the final 53-man roster for the Los Angeles Rams, so finding his replacement could be as easy as grabbing a camp body off of the free agency list. It doesn’t necessitate the Rams to find a three-down starter because that’s not what Michel was meant to be in 2023. Instead, Michel would have backed up Cam Akers and that’s only if he beats out Kyren Williams and Zach Evans.

However, that doesn’t mean that the Rams won’t get someone who could be a solid backup to Akers if not starting insurance. Who will that be? We should know in the coming days.

Here are Sunday’s Rams links.

Sean McVay on 2023 Rams: ‘People don’t have many expectations for us’

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay joins NFL Network’s Maurice Jones-Drew, Andrew Siciliano for exclusive interview at Rams camp. WATCH INTERVIEW HERE

Michel scored the lone touchdown in that game on a two-yard rush in the fourth quarter to give New England a 9-3 lead. He finished with 94 rushing yards on 18 carries. He was fantastic in the playoffs thanks to 336 rushing yards and six scores in just three games. Michel notably dominated the Los Angeles Chargers (24/129/3) in a 41-28 AFC Divisional Round win before adding 29 carries for 113 yards and two scores in a 37-31 overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Unlike the boisterous and annoying players competing for the San Francisco 49ers, the LA Rams roster has players who do not trash talk on social media. I, for one, am good with that. The best comments for any NFL player happen on a football field. Right now, there are plenty of comments being said about the LA Rams again, and unfortunately for the rookies who just arrived, most of the comments and predictions are apocalyptic and utter nonsense. But that’s how rage-baiting works now. Infuriate readers to get clicks. The Rams are not biting. The Rams roster, although young, still has plenty of seasoned veterans who have competed in the NFL for years, and as Rams veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford says with simplicity and elegance: “This time of year talk is cheap. You gotta go out there and earn it.” - Matthew Stafford

The Rams Rookie Mini Camp started, and Bennett impressed many within the organization, and now that the official training camp has begun, Bennett continues to impress. The Rams Twitter posted their “Shot of the Day” from practice on July 27th, and it involved Stetson Bennett rolling out and connecting with Demarcus Robinson, who made an excellent catch on the play.

