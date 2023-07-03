Rams Roster Profile: Can Tremayne Anchrum earn a starting role?

The success of the 2023 Los Angeles Rams will be heavily tied to their offensive line. After making almost no changes to outside of drafting Steve Avila, the Rams will be hoping for a group that can stay healthy next season. While the offensive line took a step back last season, the fact that they couldn’t stay healthy certainly didn’t help matters.

One of those players that suffered a season-ending injury was Tremayne Anchrum. Anchrum was drafted in the seventh-round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s been a player that the Rams have been high on, but up to this point in his career, he’s only served as depth. With opportunity available, could Anchrum be in line to start this season?

2022 Season in Review

Anchrum entered the 2022 season as a swing tackle to provide depth as a sixth offensive lineman. Unfortunately, just two snaps into a Week 2 start against the Atlanta Falcons, Anchrum fractured his fibula and missed the rest of the year. It’s hard too gauge what to think of Ancrum as he heads into year four as he’s played just five total snaps on offense in his career.

The Good/Best Case Scenario

When it comes to Anchrum, he may not have a lot of experience, but he provides good versatility as someone who can play every position outside of center on the offensive line. He has played both tackle and guard spots during the preseason.

Heading into 2023, Anchrum has an opportunity to win a starting offensive line spot. It’s worth noting that The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue ranked her favorite offensive line combinations post-OTAs. In two of her top four scenarios, Anchrum started at left guard. The best case scenario for Anchrum is that he does win one guard spots and is able to hold it down for the entire season.

The Bad/Worst Case Scenario

While Anchrum provides versatility on the offensive line, he has struggled to stay healthy. Anchrum suffered a knee injury in the 2021 preseason and was placed on injured reserve, but was activated later in the year. He obviously suffered a season-ending injury last season as well. It’s imperative for the Rams offensive line to stay healthy and that will be crucial for Anchrum especially if he starts.

In a worst case scenario, Anchrum starts the year as the starter, but gets hurt early on in the season. This would force the Rams to begin the musical chairs routine on the offensive line that they went through in 2022.

Biggest Question: Can Tremayne Anchrum earn a starting role?

There is a lot of opportunity on the Rams offensive line entering training camp. You have to assume Rob Havenstein is a lock at right tackle and Steve Avila will start at one of the two guard spots. That leaves three positions open, including two for Anchrum at left tackle and one of the two guard spots.

Anchrum has performed well in the preseason, but we’ve never seen him for an extended period during a regular season game. Alaric Jackson has good starting experience along with Coleman Shelton, Brian Allen, and Joe Noteboom. Anchrum may be better off as a swing tackle off the bench.

Roster Battle

As mentioned, there will be a lot of competition on the Rams offensive line. Given that the Rams will be looking to build some consistency and cohesion, it will be important for anyone to make an immediate impression. Once the Rams have an idea of who their best five are, it’s going to be difficult to break into the group.

Anchrum will be competing with Logan Bruss as well as Jackson, Noteboom, and Shelton for two spots on the offensive line. That’s five players competing for two spots. This is going to be a battle that has a lot of eyes during training camp.

2023 Outlook and What to Expect

Given that Anchrum has only played five offensive snaps throughout his three year career, there aren’t a lot of expectations. While it would be nice for him to earn a starting role and run with it, it’s hard to have that expectation.

Ancrhum will either be a starter or play key depth as a swing tackle on the Rams offensive line in 2023. He’ll need to stay healthy, but what role he does play will largely be up to him.

Chances of Making Final Roster

If the Rams ended up cutting Anchrum, it would be a huge surprise. Even if he doesn't start, Anchrum at least provides good depth with his versatility. It’s hard to call Anchrum a lock, but his roster spot isn’t in a lot of danger.

Final Roster Confidence: 9.3/10