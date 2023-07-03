Random Ramsdom: See where Sean McVay is ranked by PFF as a head coach

See where Sean McVay ranks as a head coach according to pff.com and please check out the other links and Los Angeles Rams news! Have a great Monday! Please comment on whatever you’d like in the comments section and please check out our community question below!

Sean McVay ranks among PFF’s top 10 head coaches entering 2023 (ramswire)

“Sean McVay deserves a large portion of the credit for turning the Rams around since taking over as their head coach in 2017. In his six years at the helm, Los Angeles has reached more Super Bowls than it has had losing seasons.

Last year was a rough one for the Rams, battling through adversity in the form of injuries and free-agent losses, but that hasn’t changed the outlook of McVay as a head coach. After ranking 11th on Pro Football Focus’ list of coaches before the 2022 season, McVay is slotted even higher heading into this season.

PFF put McVay sixth in its top 10, behind only Andy Reid, Bill Belichick, Mike Tomlin, Kyle Shanahan and John Harbaugh, most of whom will be future Hall of Famers.

It might be tough to look at the current state of the Rams’ franchise and think McVay should be in this spot over a handful of other worthy coaches, but this is still Sean McVay. In his first two seasons as a head coach, he came into the spotlight and turned a Jared Goff-led offense into a group that ranked in the top 10 in rushing, passing and overall expected points added per play.

McVay has flirted with retirement in the last two years, but he said he’s fully committed to coaching long term – which is great news for the Rams. As long as he’s leading the charge, Los Angeles should remain a competitive team, even if it doesn’t look that way this year.”

“Heading into the weekend, the Los Angeles Rams had the most unsigned draft picks in the NFL.

But on Saturday, according to reports, progress has been made on that front, with the Rams signing their sixth-round picks - Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, Ochaun Mathis, and Zach Evans to their rookie contracts, according to reports.

Hodges-Tomlinson, the reigning Jim Thorpe Award winner, signed a $4.03 million deal with a $199,852 signing bonus. He was also a three-time all-Big 12 selection in his career. and a first-team All-American in 2022.

Mathis, who was a teammate of Hodges-Tomlinson over the majority of that time at TCU, earned a $4.02 million deal with a $182,468 signing bonus. He finished his college career with 16 sacks, 31 tackles for loss, and 181 total tackles.

Last but certainly not least, Evans will earn $3.9 million with a $133,332 signing bonus on his new deal.”

Latest On Rams OL Joseph Noteboom (profootballrumors)

“The 28-year-old was tapped as the Rams’ Andrew Whitworth successor on the blindside, and he began the 2022 campaign as the starting left tackle. Noteboom suffered an Achilles tear, however, which ended his campaign and added to the injury woes along the O-line for Los Angeles. He continues to rehab the injury, and his performance upon return could go a long way in determining his usage in 2023.

The former third-rounder will have competition in the form of Alaric Jackson, who was himself limited to eight contests last year. The pair drew similar evaluations in terms of PFF grades in 2022, and they are set to take part in an open competition for the left tackle role. Depending on how that plays out, Noteboom could find himself occupying a different role.

Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic writes that the TCU product is not guranteed to continue at left tackle (either as a starter or backup) moving forward (subscription required). A position change could be in play, something which might see Noteboom play at either right tackle or left guard. He has experience at both spots at the NFL level, but much more so in the latter role. His most recent LG snaps took place in 2020, though that position is likely earmarked for second-round rookie Steve Avila.

As Rodrigue notes, the Rams appear committed to retaining Noteboom on the books after he signed a three-year, $39MM deal last March. That pact raised expectations for him entering the campaign, but his Achilles rehab, along with the presence of Jackson, could threaten his first-team standing come the regular season. At the left tackle spot (and others), the Rams’ positional battles in the summer will be worth monitoring.”

“I noticed an article that was written five years ago, but whose relevance is still vital to understanding the role starting quarterback Matthew Stafford plays for the LA Rams offense. The article was written by Ryan Berger and was entitled Matt Stafford or Stat Padford. The premise of the article was to determine if, as many had accused Matthew Stafford in the past, Stafford’s passing statistics were aided by supercharged passing in the meaningless period of games whose outcomes had already been decided on the scoreboard.

The author posed three questions that he intended to address in his article:

Does Stafford perform better in garbage time?

Do garbage time statistics inflate Stafford’s overall passer rating?

Are Stafford’s passing yards and touchdown totals made up of mostly garbage time stats?

So what were the answers? Not only did the article reflect no anomalous performance in garbage time, but the article showed that Stafford is most effective when the game is tied, is horrific on fourth downs, and that he is better by a material margin to other NFL quarterbacks.

Finding the right balance

The last time that the LA Rams underperformed as a team was the 2019 NFL season. Similar to 2022, the 2019 season was marked with incessant injuries to the LA Rams offensive line, and a secondary that struggled to shut down opponent’s passing attacks. What the LA Rams adopted in 2020 was a rather balanced offense,

2019 - 632 passes and 401 runs

2020 - 590 passes and 473 runs

2021 - 607 passes and 420 runs

2022 A - 352 passes and 221 runs (before Stafford benched)

2022 B - 179 passes and 190 runs (after Stafford benched)

2022 Totals - 531 passes and 411 runs

Even with a battered offensive line, the Rams passes over 61 percent of the team with Stafford under center. But in some games, that ratio was 80 percent or better. However else the LA Rams strategize their offensive playbook, one area that would help is a better detection of what is and is not effective in games, and a faster response to what other teams are doing on defense.”

Were would you rank McVay or feel free to post your own top 10 head coaches list!