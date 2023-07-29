Sean McVay: Sony Michel has informed Rams he intends to retire

Sony Michel’s second tour with the Los Angeles Rams will be a short one, as head coach Sean McVay has announced that the running back has decided to retire rather than continue in training camp. McVay told reporters after training camp on Saturday that Michel informed him in the morning that he will walk away from football after five seasons in the NFL.

The Rams will pick up a running back on the market, according to McVay. But it would be surprising if that player was Colts star Jonathan Taylor, who has asked for a trade on Saturday.

A first round pick of the Patriots in 2018 out of Georgia, Michel rushed for 931 yards as a rookie and helped New England win the Super Bowl over the Rams. He was traded to L.A. in the 2021 preseason, after Cam Akers went down with a torn Achilles, and he then helped the Rams win the Super Bowl over the Bengals. Michel was not retained in free agency after the season and he signed with the L.A. Chargers in 2022.

Last season, Michel had 36 carries for 106 yards over 10 games. He joined the Rams in the offseason as insurance behind Akers but it seems that his second tour with the team convinced him that his football career is over.

There are plenty of options at running back right now, including Dalvin Cook and Ezekiel Elliott, although those two and Taylor may be more than the team is willing to chew at this time.