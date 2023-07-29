A familiar Rams connection is heating up in training camp again

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Cooper Kupp have had an undeniable chemistry since becoming teammates in 2021. In their first season together, Stafford helped Kupp achieve arguably the greatest season put together by a wide receiver, when he finished first in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, becoming the first player to win the “triple crown” title since Steve Smith in 2005.

Reports of Stafford and Kupp’s connection through the first week of training camp have been very positive, specifically noting Kupp’s performance in particular.

File this one under: Things everyone loves to see. pic.twitter.com/NBsmjMiO7p — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 28, 2023

At one point in Thursday’s practice, Stafford threw a deep shot to Kupp along the left sideline for a touchdown then immediately came back and hit Kupp again, where he tipped the ball to himself between two corners, before running it in for another touchdown.

This is great new for Rams fans considering that both, Stafford and Kupp, had their seasons end early due to injury. After the 2022 season, there was worry of Stafford’s possible retirement in the offseason and questions if Kupp’s uptick in usage over the last two years was now effecting his health going forward.

There’s the Cooper Kupp we remember. Got a step and a half behind coverage and Stafford hit him downfield for long TD. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) July 28, 2023

Luckily, both are back and fully healthy going into this season with Stafford getting his first full offseason of work since 2021, when most of his 2022 camp was tapered down due to a bothersome elbow injury that effected him through out the year.

Kupp speaking about his and the veteran quarterback’s connection said “That’s been kind of the weird but really cool thing. It’s kind of felt like from the first time he was here, we just kind of like clicked.”

While excited about the success thus far, Kupp does not sound ready to rest on his laurels, saying the duo can still hone in on their chemistry even more.

“The worst thing you can do is get stagnant, and just be like, ‘OK, well we’re good but we don’t have to practice it. It’s just going to happen,’” Kupp said, adding. “We know that we’ve got this natural chemistry about how we do things but how much better can we be if we really are honing this thing in.”

Being able to fully participate in OTAs also seems to have helped Stafford get acquainted with his other receivers as well. Stafford noted Van Jefferson, who himself missed most of last year’s offseason with a knee injury, has been doing a nice job early in camp and said:

“He and I got a bunch of work. He was in town quite a bit this offseason as well, so I was able to work with him after that OTA period kind of ended. I got a bunch of work with a lot of the guys, but it’s great to have Van back out here running around, flying around, making plays.”

Tutu Atwell, Demarcus Robinson and rookie Puka Nacua have also been making noteworthy plays as well, with Nacua getting a large workload in the third receiver spot early on.

If the Rams are going to have success on offense this season, Stafford and Kupp need to continue to grow one of the best connections in the NFL, but if Los Angeles’ lack of help behind Kupp last year has proven anything, it’s that they needs more out of their wide receiver depth too. Jefferson, Nacua and the rest of the group’s strong showing thus far is hopefully a good sign of things to come for LA this season.