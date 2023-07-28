Rams with the longest t-shirt slogan in NFL history

If the Los Angeles Rams are out to break any NFL records this season, it may start with their team slogans for 2023. Somebody will need to check with ESPN Stats and Info or something.

Posted by Andrew Siciliano on Twitter or X or whatever the X it’s called now, two shirts that appear to be official team merchandise for the players and coaches. One shirt, appearing to be worn by a coach, simply says “Model the Way”. Three words? That won’t get the job done, trust me.

Next, and this one’s for the Pro-Football-Reference record books and the Hall of Fame: “Mentally and Physically Tough Players Who Play Smart & Love To Compete”.

Now that’s how you win at Word Salad.

New t-shirts on the sidelines at @RamsNFL 2023 training camp. pic.twitter.com/hUhXKrfkzG — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) July 28, 2023

At 11 words and an ampersand, the 2023 L.A. Rams will be incredibly difficult to beat at slogans. That’s what you call competition and slogan writers who are mentally tough.