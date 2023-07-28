What’s on your mind through the first few days of camp?

Los Angeles Rams training camp is beyond under way as the first week comes to close. There is so much more football to come but there is time so we might as well make the most of what we have now, and what we have now is training camp!

You’ve probably already seen this Stetson Bennett and Demarcus Robinson highlight, and you can read about Bennett just click on that link!

Here’s a video from the Rams themselves (below) and I would guess it has some nice updates and insights. Hopefully you’ve been keeping up with turfshowtimes as well, but if you’ve been too busy keep scrolling and check out a few more articles I’ve highlighted!

LIVE: Players to watch + storylines heading into #RamsCamp on the latest edition of Between the Horns. Tune-in to NFL Network for more Training Camp coverage. https://t.co/eCSBhBoYEt — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 27, 2023

It nice to see some fresh football content again. You can read about one of Sean McVay’s interviews from this week here. You can try to keep up with Cam Akers here. Go check out who’s fighting for a job, and if you need any other Rams info we should have you covered!

I’m excited about the Stetson Bennett hype. I think it would be awesome to go from Matthew Stafford and then see Bennett take over and do well enough to someday earn the starting nod. That is potentially a long way away (or not), and that is part of the fun of training camp. All of the possibilities.

Is there anything you have noticed this week? Anything that you didn’t see or want to see in training camp? Any articles you might want to see us from us?

