Stetson Bennett already looking the part at Rams training camp

The Los Angeles Rams took rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett in the fourth round of the NFL draft this year, and while some thought LA reached in their pick of the former Georgia quarterback, videos coming out of training camp are already making people think he may have been a steal.

Bennett, a two time national champion with the Bulldogs, has looked like anything but a fourth round rookie in OTAs and training camp thus far. It’s been noted that his mobility has been a factor, throwing great out of the pocket, and he has looked comfortable directing the offense on broken plays. Specifically, Bennett hit Rams offseason wide receiver addition, Demarcus Robinson, on a deep route after scrambling to his right on Wednesday. The video was posted Thursday.

While it was a great catch by Robinson, what’s noticeable is Bennett directing Robinson to go downfield before letting it fly.

Sean McVay, since taking over the Rams head coaching job in 2017, has never had a mobile starting quarterback. With his zone run scheme, it’s hard not to wonder what kind of creative play calls an offensive guru like McVay could come up with if he had a quarterback that could move more.

While current veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford is in no danger of losing his starting position yet, Bennett’s ability to be mobile is an added layer that Stafford does not provide to the Rams.

Stetson Bennett has been DEALING at Rams OTA's.



Bennett's "athleticism" has reportedly stood out throughout OTA's.



Cooper Kupp recently noted that Bennett has made some "really big-time throws" in practices.



It is rumored Los Angeles asked Stafford to renegotiate his contract in the offseason, which he seemed to confirm on Wednesday at his press conference after practice.

“I’m always in contact with them. Again, with everything in those regards, they did, and I’ll keep all those conversations in house and I’ll just leave it at that.” said Stafford when asked about the rumors.

If Stafford struggles early in the season, it would not be surprising to see Los Angeles opt to give Bennett a chance, especially with the ongoing contract issues between Stafford and the Rams lingering. LA may want to see what Bennett has to offer before heading into a big 2024 offseason where they are expected to have over $50 million dollars in open cap space to spend.

It’s only day three of training camp and you can’t put too much stock into anything yet, but all signs have been very encouraging when it comes to the rookie quarterback’s play through out OTAS and the first two days of practice.