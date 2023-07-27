Former Rams star Jalen Ramsey to have knee surgery following training camp injury

In his first week of training camp practice with the Miami Dolphins, cornerback Jalen Ramsey has suffered a knee injury and will require knee surgery, but he his ACL is reportedly intact and he could return relatively soon. The former L.A. Rams star, who helped the team win a Super Bowl in 2021 and was traded to the Dolphins early in the offseason, was carted off of the field for “an issue with his left leg or knee” according to Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network early on Thursday.

Then Adam Schefter updated on Thursday afternoon that surgery will be required. He is expected to miss the start of the regular season.

UPDATE: Ian Rapoport tweets that Ramsey is expected to be out until at least December

Dolphins’ six-time Pro-Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey will undergo knee surgery and is expected to miss the start of the regular season with the injury that he suffered during today’s practice, per league sources. Ramsey’s ACL is intact, though, which is a positive. pic.twitter.com/oGLxJPDpo6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 27, 2023

Miami Dolphins practice is over. The big news: Jalen Ramsey is currently being carted off the field. He has an issue with his left leg or knee. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) July 27, 2023

Ramsey has rarely been connected to any injury stories, other than in 2019 when he was also in the middle of a contract dispute with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ramsey missed several games that season but returned to the field when traded to the Rams for a package including two first round picks.

In the past three seasons with L.A., Ramsey played in all but two games and was twice named to the All-Pro list. He was traded to the Dolphins in the offseason for tight end Hunter Long, who is on the PUP list for the Rams, and a third round pick.