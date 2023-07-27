Rams complete first training camp practice of 2023

The Los Angeles Rams are as competitive this training camp as they have ever been before and that extends to at least two positions on the offensive line. Head coach Sean McVay noted that A.J. Jackson and Joe Noteboom are competing at left tackle, while Brian Allen and Coleman Shelton are competing at right guard.

There was no talk of whether Logan Bruss had to compete to start at right guard.

Sean McVay on competition at center and left tackle:



“You’ve got four players that are competing or rotating at those spots right now that have all played in big time games and started for us” in Coleman Shelton and Brian Allen (C) and Joe Noteboom and Alaric Jackson (LT) — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) July 27, 2023

If that is the case, then we could see the offensive line shake out in a few different ways, such as:

Noteboom-Steve Avila-Allen-Bruss-Rob Havenstein

or

Noteboom-Avila-Shelton-Bruss-Havenstein

or

Jackson-Avila-Shelton-Bruss-Havenstein

or

Jackson-Avila-Allen-Bruss-Havenstein

And other combinations are possible.

Where would Noteboom and/or Allen be left if either doesn’t win a starting job? It seems like their contracts give Rams little reason to release them unless McVay thinks they’d be taking up a roster spot that would be better served going to someone else. That could be a mistake.

Despite any frustrations with either, we saw how quickly L.A.’s offensive line can lose players during the season and both could play multiple different positions in a pinch.

Tremayne Anchrum, A.J. Arcuri, and Mike McAllister are other notables on the roster, while rookie Warren McClendon starts camp on PUP.

Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford are in the house

Aaron Donald getting some work pic.twitter.com/dGxwPjZHCT — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) July 26, 2023

Matthew Stafford on first day of camp pic.twitter.com/z1by9rpdfj — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) July 26, 2023

We heard Stafford refute claims that he wasn’t approached about a change in contract and by now it’s clear that the Rams had some level of trade talks in the offseason. Whatever the case, the Rams top three stars are in the building to start training camp.

Stetson Bennett improvising already

Stetson Bennett just rolled out to his right, and, off schedule, launched a deep ball Demarcus Robinson caught — using full extension of his arms — over the DB. Bennett had improvised and gestured to Robinson to go downfield. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) July 27, 2023

The rookie fourth round pick is competing with Brett Rypien and Dresser Winn to be the backup. This is his job to lose.

Robinson seems to have made a play in camp already but the first day of practice is not a good one to make any judgments on.

Andrew Whitworth offering moral support

Andrew Whitworth here to check out today’s Rams training camp practice. Did the same last year, too. pic.twitter.com/zvnEfO9DGX — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) July 26, 2023

Secondary competition

Names to get mention on Wednesday: Derion Kendrick, Cobie Durant, Robert Rochell, Rashad Torrence, and Tanner Ingle.