Lance McCutcheon fighting for his NFL career in training camp

Life comes at you fast in the NFL and Los Angeles Rams second-year wide receiver Lance McCutcheon is proof of how unforgiving the pros can be. Last year, the undrafted rookie out of Montana State was the unofficial preseason MVP, leading the league with 259 yards.

Once injuries piled up and McCutcheon finally saw the field in regular season action, he was nothing more than a no-show. The preseason darling made his only start in a Week 12 loss to the Chiefs and failed to record a single reception among his five targets on the season. Just a year removed from making LA’s final 53-man roster, Lance is likely fighting for his NFL career heading into training camp.

It’s a shame it had to come down to this but McCutcheon had to learn the hard way. He had to produce with whatever precious opportunities he was given last year and he fell flat on his face. Throw in the additions of Tyler Johnson and Demarcus Robinson and this is what the Rams have to work with in regards to pass catchers:

#Rams WR Room minus Cooper Kupp



Van Jefferson

Ben Skowronek

Tutu Atwell

Puka Nacua

Braxton Burmeister

Lance McCutcheon

Cameron McCutcheon

Xavier Smith

Lance Lenoir

Sam James

Tyler Hudson

Sam James

Austin Trammell



These are all 100% real names currently on an NFL roster — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) May 5, 2023

In all honesty, this might end up being a blessing and a curse for the sophomore receiver. The limited snaps McCutcheon received in ‘22 can better prepare him for what to expect as he makes his way through his second camp. There is no proven option behind Cooper Kupp after all so standing out shouldn’t be overly difficult. Living life on the edge could be quite beneficial for him as he attempts to rekindle the magic he displayed on the field last preseason.

Lance McCutcheon leaves 2 defenders in the dust for the Rams touchdown! pic.twitter.com/urdOKSiYh6 — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) August 14, 2022

On the negative end, there are many players below Kupp on the depth chart who could come out of nowhere and surprise. Every year there tends to be at least one player who outperforms all expectations to make the 53-man roster. McCutcheon was obviously that player last offseason. If he fails to make a sizable impact in training camp, all Lance McCutcheon will ever be is all hype and no spectacle as the illustrious NFL dream is quickly escaping his grasp.