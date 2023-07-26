Rams add linebacker that NFL GM was upset about losing last season

The Los Angeles Rams are adding some more competition to the linebacker position as they begin training camp. According to Aaron Wilson, the Rams have claimed former Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears linebacker, Sterling Weatherford off of waivers.

Weatherford wasn’t drafted last year, but was an undrafted free agent signing by the Colts. The Colts released Weatherford as part of the final stages of roster cuts. Speaking with the media afterwards, Colts general manager Chris Ballard was upset about losing Weatherford and called it a “hard one”, adding that the team liked him.

.@Colts GM Chris Ballard says losing LB Sterling Weatherford – who was claimed on waivers by the Bears today – was a "hard one." Team liked him. — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) August 31, 2022

Claimed by the Chicago Bears, Weatherford played mostly special teams in 2022. He had 224 total snaps on special teams according to Pro Football Focus, recording four tackles. During the preseason with the Colts, Weatherford was the third-highest graded linebacker on PFF with at least 50 snaps. He was credited with 18 tackles and grabbed an interception against the Buffalo Bills.

Sterling Weatherford with the diving interception!pic.twitter.com/sDJHp86P1b — Colts Nation (@ColtsNationCP) August 13, 2022

While the Rams have their starting linebacker in Ernest Jones, everything behind him is up for grabs. Similar to Weatheford, Christian Rozeboom and Jake Hummel bring mostly special teams experience. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Weatherford fought for a spot on the roster. The Rams also signed Kelechi Anyalebechi and DeAndre Square as undrafted free agents after the draft.

Weatherford scored an 8.89 RAS during his Pro Day at Miami (OH). He brings elite size at 6’4, 224-pounds. The former Bears and Colts linebacker also posted average speed scores with a 4.6 second 40-yard dash.

When all is said and done, Weatherford may end up just being another body in training camp. However, with nothing to lose, there’s not a lot of downside bringing in another player to compete on a roster with a lot of opportunity.