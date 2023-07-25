Cam Akers reveals the 2 things he wanted to fix most after rough 2022 season

Cam Akers addressed the media on the opening day of Los Angeles Rams training camp and looks to already be making some changes to improve on his 2022 season. Akers, speaking about the season the team had last year, said “Not having the ideal year last year, I’d say we all better have a chip on our shoulders”.

The fourth year running back also spoke about getting his weight up going into this year and the effects it may have on his game going forward. “Those are two of the biggest things for me, staying on top of my weight and being where I need to be mentally,’ said Akers.

When asked if his reference to his weight meant going up or down in size, he responded “Up, like way up.”

While Akers is a fast back with agility, he also has the strength to run people over and as long as the weight does not slow him down, it could improve his ability to break tackles and even potentially limit some injuries.

Akers also touched on Los Angeles bringing back former Rams running back Sony Michel saying, “He’s smart, he’s a ball player and he’s a leader. More like a brother figure in that room.”

#Rams RB Cam Akers made it a point to change his weight this offseason. When asked up or down, he said up.. waaay up. pic.twitter.com/EFNPX5U8jZ — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) July 25, 2023

Some questioned the Rams signing Michel with talents like Kareem Hunt and Leonard Fournette still available at the running back position. However, Akers seemed to struggle with the competition that Darrell Henderson brought through out last season and bringing in a more established player, like Hunt or Fournette, could have had potentially ill effects on Akers’ confidence.

After letting him become a free agent after the 2021 season, Akers’ high praise of Michel lends more of an idea of why The Rams may have been brought the veteran back to LA over the others. With Michel, Akers can now embrace the leadership and help of a veteran player without feeling threatened at the position.

Speaking more on last season, Akers said the Rams really found their rhythm the last four games of 2022 and he hopes to build on those strong showings saying, “Hopefully you will see that [performance] translate into the next 17 games.”

Akers in his final three games of 2022 totaled 345 yards and 3 touchdowns in a strong finish to the season.

Akers already seems more confident at the podium this year than last season. He is embracing his leadership role and attempting to taking the necessary steps to make a big impact in 2023.