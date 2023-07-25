Sean McVay announces 2 Rams players expected to start camp on PUP

In his opening press conference of L.A. Rams training camp, head coach Sean McVay noted two players who will not be healthy enough to start this week and will begin on the Physically Unable to Perform list: Tight end Hunter Long and rookie offensive tackle Warren McClendon.

The only guys that we anticipate putting on PUP would be Hunter Long, he tweaked a little bit of a groin working out this offseason, and then Warren McClendon still recovering with some stuff with his knee. Those are the only two guys that we anticipate, now that could change based on how everybody checks in.

The Rams acquired Long from the Miami Dolphins in the Jalen Ramsey trade. The tight end has one career catch for eight yards over two seasons and he has only played in 16 games in that period of time. He is expected to compete as a backup to Tyler Higbee.

McClendon was a fifth round pick out of Georgia this year and he would be looking for a reserve role on the offensive line. In the right conditions, McClendon could find himself in a starting role but that wasn’t expected to be any time soon.

By placing these players on PUP to start camp, it means that they could be activated at any time but it also allows the Rams to be able to place them on PUP to start the 2023 season. If they start the season on PUP, they will be held out for a minimum of four games.